The best UK VPN in 2020

There are plenty of reasons to want a nifty VPN that works well for UK residents. Streaming is undeniably a huge draw, whether that’s for accessing geo-restricted content - like all the goodies on Netflix’s US library - or catching up on home comforts like Eastenders or Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer when abroad.

By using a UK VPN to change your IP address to appear as though you’re browsing from somewhere else, the feature can be used to get around website blocks at school or in the office, too.

There are also security perks to utilising a VPN. Able to protect your data against hackers, a VPN encrypts the path you leave as you browse the internet and keeps your personal details under lock and key. Handy if you're online shopping away from your own Wi-Fi, torrenting, or simply want to retain online anonymity.

Whatever you want it for, we’ve summarised what features to look for and our top five picks for the best UK VPN.

How to choose the best UK VPN

Depending on what you plan to use your VPN for, the device you wish to install it on, and budget, there are plenty of elements to consider when choosing the best UK VPN for you. For streamers, you'll not only want a VPN that has a fast, smooth performance, but that also allows access to the content you want to be watching, including BBC iPlayer abroad and different Netflix libraries.

Check that the VPN you choose supports the hardware you use the most - the best out there cover your PC or Mac, smartphone, TVs, games consoles. Of course, you should also be considering the level of security the VPN actually offers, and whether or not its provider has a good reputation for customer support in case you face any hurdles whilst installing or making the most of your VPN.

Today's top 3 UK VPNs:

1. NordVPN - #1 best UK VPN right now

NordVPN does it all - it's fast, super secure and is fantastic at getting around geo-restricted streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, All 4, Sky, Now TV and more.

View Deal

2. ExpressVPN - our favourite all-around VPN

The developers at ExpressVPN have created a UK VPN that is amazingly easy to use for beginners, but also packs in enough features for pros. We also love how good the 24/7 support is, with advisors on live chat to get you through any issues you may encounter.

View Deal

The best UK VPNs in 2020:

(Image credit: Future)

NordVPN certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to staking its claim as the best UK VPN.

One of the fastest services around, it's an eligible candidate for streamers - whether accessing other country’s libraries on the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, or catching what’s on the box back home on BBC iPlayer, Sky Go, All 4 and ITV Hub. With around 5,500 servers in 80-odd locations across the world, NordVPN also comes with extensive compatibility. And it's able to run on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android TVs, as well as having both iOS and Android apps for your smartphone.

Its feature list is extensive, yet another tick, this time for security. Offering a kill switch – which stops all activity when connection is lost – and double data encryption, there is also Onion support and P2P, which is great for torrenters. To finish off the list, NordVPN has a strict no logging policy. Better still, it has a ton of tutorials to help you understand and utilise NordVPN, with friendly customer service to boot.

Still not convinced? Whilst NordVPN no longer comes with a free trial, you can benefit from its all your money back 30-day guarantee.

(Image credit: Future)

Admittedly, if not for its recent inability to crack and unblock BBC iPlayer (except for on its router MediaStreamer), ExpressVPN may have very well taken the top spot. Instead, however, it comes in and takes a very close second place position with its stunningly intuitive user interface and a whole host of tremendous security features.

ExpressVPN really does go above and beyond to offer complete transparency. While a lot of VPN providers might pledge to offer that, they don't always show the evidence to back up the claim. ExpressVPN ensures its users know exactly what they're getting into, though, including its no logging policy and what exactly that does and doesn't include.

In terms of security, it also offers exemplary encryption technology, as well as split tunnelling, which allows you to choose which programs utilise the VPN and which don't at any one time.

With over 3,000 servers across 94 countries, ExpressVPN also boasts vast compatibility – including on your Xbox and PlayStation consoles – the list of features is endless with a kill switch, as well as Forward Secrecy.

Easily cracking geo-restricted Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, All 4, YouTube and plenty more, if Express cracks iPlayer again then this may well get the jump over Nord.

(Image credit: Future)

Usually when you think of budget-friendly, you presume that somewhere the ball has been dropped to bring the cost down. However, Surfshark is a feature-packed VPN that also offers great value for money. Better still, you can trial Surfshark for free for seven days across Android, iOS and Mac devices, with a 30-day money back guarantee across all packages.

Boasting a ton of features, including a kill switch, OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 support and AE2-256-GCM encryption, it's also worth noting you can utilise your subscription for Surfshark across an unlimited amount of devices at any one time.

Unlike more vague wording from other VPNs, Surfshark proudly states its ability to unblock foreign Netflix libraries, including country's like the US, France, Japan and Australia. On top of that, you can also unblock Disney Plus, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

In a time when instant gratification is the norm, rarely do we as humans have the ability to execute patience. Enter Hotspot Shield, which functions as a premium VPN with security and speed at the forefront of its offerings. If you want to completely avoid painstakingly long loading times, then, this may just be the VPN for you, sitting as one of the fastest VPNs with servers across 80+ countries.

Unblocking all the essential streaming services, including iPlayer, Netflix and Disney Plus, Hotspot Shield will allow you to connect up to five devices at any one time with its apps for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS, as well as Linux.

Complete with additional apps that make this an even more diverse experience on top of its Catapult Hydra technology, you can enjoy Hotspot Shield's 1Password password manager, as well as its robocall and spam blocker. Unfortunately, UK customers won't be able to benefit from Identity Guard, which gives protection against your identity, currently only available in the US.

(Image credit: Windscribe)

Let's look at this way: if you're new to the world of VPNs and want to dip your toes in before dropping shed loads of cash, Windscribe might just be the way to go. Offering a fantastic baseline free plan, enjoy 10GB of free downloads and unblock all the must-watch content from the likes of Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix and iPlayer.

Like what you see? Upgrade to a premium Windscribe plan and get a ton of great features. They include AES-256 encryption, support for OpenVPN and IKEv2, as well as ROBERT powering its DNS tool, allowing you to pick and choose what you're blocking out with configuration settings to tinker around with, such as toggling on and off malware, ad-blocking, and so on.

Paying for a subscription to Windscribe opens you up to an unlimited allowance and devices with access to servers across 100+ countries. On top of a number of different plans at varying price points, you can even build your own plan and save a few pennies paying only for the features you actually need.

UK VPN FAQ

What is the best VPN to use in the UK? Right now, we rate NordVPN as the best UK VPN. As well as offering watertight security and online anonymity, really fast connections to thousands of global servers and 24/7 live chat support, NordVPN also unblocks a throng of geo-restricted streaming services - including BBC iPlayer.

Is using a VPN in the UK illegal? It's not exactly surprising that usage of a VPN can prove to be a bit of a grey area. Allowing you to evade data logging and unblock content that might otherwise be off limits to you, it certainly can come off a bit on the dodgy side. Of course, though, VPNs are a vital tool, offering that extra layer of security for businesses and individuals alike. Whilst there are countries out there with heavy restrictions and outright bans on the use of VPNs, including Russia and North Korea - and why do you think VPNs in China are so popular - the UK is not one of them. That said, any VPNs within the UK are obliged to provide information under the Investigatory Powers Act to the police and intelligence when prompted. To avoid any information being handed over, then, you'll need to pick a VPN that doesn't work out of the UK. Both ExpressVPN and Surfshark are great shouts, based in the British Virgin Islands, meaning neither are under the jurisdiction of the UK or US.

Is it illegal to watch Netflix with a UK VPN? When it comes to using a UK VPN to unblock geo-restricted libraries for streaming services, while not illegal this does go against many streaming services' terms of use - including Netflix. Use of a Netflix VPN must then be done at a user's discretion. That said, there have been no reports of Netflix shutting down someone's account for trying to unblock content with a VPN, so...

Read more: