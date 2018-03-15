The best free Kodi VPN in 2018

Kodi is one of the most popular media players around right now. There are a number of reasons for that, including its free and open source nature, but a big part of Kodi’s success lies in the amount of configuration which is possible with the app. You can customize Kodi in so many ways, with countless add-ons available that support a number of streaming services.

As you’ve probably noticed, Kodi is often embroiled in controversy, and tarnished by its use in certain illegal activities – but note that the software suite itself is perfectly legal. The app doesn’t actually provide the content you watch, but instead, streams are delivered via the aforementioned numerous add-ons.

However, some add-ons might not be available in your region, and that’s where a VPN comes in handy. You can use a VPN provider to connect to a server in the appropriate region, and then happily stream away.

As a bonus, you get a more secure and private connection, and you don’t have to worry about the various specters that haunt the internet these days, such as governments or ISPs looking over your shoulder.

How to choose the best free VPN service for Kodi

We’ve already covered Kodi in our roundup of the best paid VPNs, and when it comes to free offerings, the requirements are pretty much the same. You want fast download speeds for good quality streaming, as well as tight security, and a user-friendly client.

However, it’s inevitable that a free VPN will be shackled with a few restrictions. These can be limits on the available server locations you can use, or the number of devices you can have simultaneously connected. Or there might be a monthly limit on data usage, or maybe even speed caps. You’re getting a free service, remember, so you can’t really complain too much about any restrictions.

So, if you want to go the free VPN route with Kodi, what are your best bets for a solid service? Read on and find out.

Best free VPN for Kodi

Number of servers: 1000 | Server locations: 20+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Extremely user-friendly

Transparent privacy policy

Long-distance connections can be slower

Few low-level settings

TunnelBear is first and foremost a user-friendly service. You get a wide array of desktop and mobile software that focuses on keeping things simple. As such, more advanced users may be somewhat dismayed at the lack of low-level options, but bear in mind that these clients aren’t barebones – there are a few settings that you can tweak.

Performance-wise, the Canadian-based provider was speedy with local connections during our testing, although long-distance connections were slower, as is usually the case. Still, TunnelBear's free plan delivered solid enough performance levels, and indeed it’s faster than some paid products.

The only restriction with the free plan is a cap on data usage, and the good news is you get full server coverage at your disposal. As for data, TunnelBear allows for 500MB of traffic each month, but you can tweet about the service to get an extra 1GB (plus TechRadar’s special offer ups the limit to an impressive 5GB).

As for security, this provider employs the standard security protocols, as well as its very own GhostBear protocol which aims to defeat VPN blocking. The privacy policy is transparent and clear, stating that there is no logging of any of its users’ online activity.

Aside from the free offering, there's not much variety when it comes to commercial plans: there's one subscription on a monthly or annual basis. If you're happy to pay, the yearly plan offers the best value as it gets you unlimited data for a very reasonable price.

Fastest VPN

Number of servers: N/A | Server locations: 3 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 1

Excellent download speeds

2GB per month limit

Only 3 server locations

Premium subscription is expensive

Hide.me is very speedy indeed, with our testing revealing some impressive download speeds – indeed this provider had no negative impact on our performance at all (meaning we got the same speeds with the VPN turned on, as with it turned off).

Although a weak point with the free plan here is that it only gives you a choice of three server locations: Singapore, Canada, and the Netherlands. Also, you can only connect one device at a time.

There are native clients for a variety of platforms and devices, along with detailed setup guides for many more, including LibreELEC and OpenELEC (Linux distros which are built around Kodi).

The free plan comes with no strings attached: it doesn’t require you to add a credit card or other payment method, or even register. The service also implements a strict ‘no logging, ever’ policy, which is good to see.

You get 2GB of monthly data with the free plan. There are only two paid plans: a Plus subscription raises the data limit to 75GB, while Premium users get unlimited data. The Premium subscription is relatively expensive, so if you feel like stepping up from the free offering, your best bet is the Plus plan – providing you can live with the fact that you can only connect one device at a time (and there's no port forwarding).

Best for families with lots of devices

Number of servers: N/A | Server locations: 11 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Unlimited devices

10GB/month data

Average speeds

Poor plan selection

Windscribe offers a generous free plan that allows you 10GB of traffic on a monthly basis (if you register your email address, 2GB if not). As is the case with some other providers, tweeting about the service will earn you an extra 5GB of data, and you’ll get an additional 1GB each time you invite a friend to join.

You’re restricted to 11 server locations, although a major benefit is that you aren’t limited on the device front – you can connect as many devices as you wish. Performance isn’t anything to write home about, with this VPN offering average but acceptable speeds. There are clients for all major platforms, and some great browser extensions, too.

On the security front, you get 256-bit encryption and the OpenVPN protocol by default. The privacy policy goes into detail to explain that there’s no logging of historical sessions or records of incoming or outgoing IP addresses, or individual user activity.

For a free service, Windscribe is certainly a good option, but if you want more, the paid subscriptions don't offer much choice. Your only option is the Pro plan billed monthly or annually – it comes with unlimited data usage, and with TechRadar's current special deal, you can get these plans for half-price.

Best VPN for low-spec devices

Number of servers: 1000+ | Server locations: 40+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Channel bonding to boost speeds

Easy-to-use clients

Not many settings to play with

Only two paid plans

Speedify’s channel bonding feature uses multiple connections – Ethernet, Wi-Fi, a tethered mobile, and so forth – to boost overall performance. Assuming you have more than one internet connection, you’ll likely see the benefit, and we certainly did in our testing when the aforementioned turbocharging tech help speed things up nicely.

The free plan allows full access to over a thousand servers in more than 20 countries, with the only restriction being the amount of data you can download. You get 4GB of data for the first month, but that drops to 1GB in subsequent months. You can get Speedify for all major platforms, and the native clients are pretty simple, with only a few available settings for tweaking the service.

In terms of security, this provider offers ChaCha-based 256-bit encryption, multiple VPN protocols, and an automatic kill switch. Speedify has a clear privacy policy stating that it doesn’t log any form of user activity.

Should you like the free service enough to want to upgrade, there are only two commercial plans available: you can subscribe and get unlimited data on a monthly or annual basis, with the latter offering the best value, as ever.

Best VPN with unlimited data

No monthly data limits

Can be fast

But speeds can be inconsistent

Only three locations

Coming from the people behind ProtonMail, the popular Switzerland-based encrypted email service, ProtonVPN Free’s main draw is unlimited bandwidth – you can use this freebie as much as you like. However, there are a few catches. You get just three locations to choose from (US, Japan, Netherlands), there's support for only one device, and free users are bottom of the performance priority list, so speeds could be variable.

And our performance tests bore that out, as we saw some relatively speedy results at times (better than some commercial providers, in fact), but we also experienced low speeds in other instances. It’s a mixed bag, in other words, so prepare yourself for some inconsistency.

Native software is provided for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. Security shouldn’t be a problem, either, given that this VPN is delivered by a respected team with a lengthy track record in maintaining tight security. The company states its logging policy very clearly on the website: there is no tracking or recording of your internet activity.

With its unlimited data allowance, this is one free VPN that’s certainly worth considering. Although if you feel the need to upgrade, there are three paid plans, including a very pricey top-end product (Visionary) which boasts ProtonMail encrypted email with all features as part of the package.

Overall, this isn't a cheap provider, although the Plus plan isn't too expensive on an annual subscription, and will give you full access to the service.