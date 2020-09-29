NordVPN coupon, code, promo discounts: save 68% today

When it comes to VPN providers, they don't come bigger or more well known than NordVPN. As virtual private networks have surged in popularity over the last few years, Nord has been blazing the trail to bring them into the public's consciousness with ad campaigns, sports team sponsors and a familiar presence in the gaps between YouTube videos and podcasts.

Fortunately, NordVPN is also one of the very best providers on the planet, mixing a litany of security features with a huge list of streaming services it can help you unblock. It's also really easy to use and has excellent clients for Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android and more.

And what's even better than getting hold of a brilliant product? Buying it with the benefit of a massive discount. So it's no surprise that you're hunting the web high and low for NordVPN coupon codes - we'd be doing exactly the same in your shoes!

NordVPN coupon codes: what can you save today?

Let us start off by revealing a bit of a secret... you don't need an actual coupon code to save big on NordVPN. TechRadar readers already get a massive discount when they sign up without having to enter any codes at all at the checkout.

69% discount on NordVPN NordVPN goes big on discounts with its long-term plan. If you commit to its excellent service for the next two years, it will slash 69% off the price, bringing things down to an effective $3.71 USD/£2.86/€3.30 per month.

View Deal

How good is NordVPN?

One scan of our ultimate best VPN guide and you'll see that we rate NordVPN very highly. It really walks the walk as well as taking the talk, and we were very impressed during our thorough testing.

It all starts with the provider's massive server network (5,000+ spread across over 80 locations), which maintains fantastic connection speeds around the world. That really bodes well if you're heading to a faraway clime on holiday and want to be reassured that your streaming won't buffer while the VPN is connected.

On the subject of streaming, NordVPN passed this test with flying colors. Every service we threw at it - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, BBC iPlayer - it unlocked without issue. And if you're concerned about prying eyes knowing that you're using a virtual private network (and for what), the annual audit that Nord hires PricewaterhouseCooper to carry out of its no-logging policy is a massive reassurance.

There are plenty more reasons why we're so fond of this service - and you can read our in-depth NordVPN review for more analysis - but its security features are well worth mentioning again. With the option to apply Double VPN, Onion over VPN, and series of different watertight protocols that include the new online security darling WireGuard, you can be sure that your anonymity is in safe hands.