The best VPN for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment in 2018

The recent explosion in the value of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin leading the pack, has led to increased mainstream interest and adoption of these virtual coins, including integrating them as accepted methods of payment for VPN services. And that certainly makes sense – you’re getting a VPN to stay secure and maintain your privacy online, so why not use a payment method which also does the latter?

Forking out for a VPN using Bitcoin (or any virtual currency) keeps your personal and financial data away from any potential prying eyes online, and leaves no sign of any kind of ‘paper trail’ that could be traced back to you.

Best all-around VPN

Number of servers: 2400+ | Server locations: 60 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Above average speeds

Feature-packed clients

Some UI issues

Expensive monthly plan

In our testing, CyberGhost proved to be reliable and fast on the performance front with some impressively above average speeds, although longer distance connections dropped off slightly, as is often the case.

This provider uses 256-bit encryption with standard protocols (including OpenVPN) and an automatic kill switch. The clients are rich with additional features that block ads and malicious content, plus they block online tracking, but there are minor interface niggles that spoil the fun somewhat. The company explicitly states that it doesn’t log anything that could compromise your privacy.

CyberGhost doesn't offer a free trial anymore but there is a 30-day money back guarantee. If you do like what you see, you can pay by Bitcoin, and available commercial plans include an expensive monthly offering and a quite affordable option in the shape of a three-year subscription. The packages available are:

Best VPN for mobile use

Number of servers: 2000+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

Wide server selection

Speedy performance

A bit pricey

No free trial

ExpressVPN boasts a wide range of servers with more than 2000 servers across 148 locations in 94 countries. This VPN is available for all the major platforms, offers a host of quality mobile and desktop apps, and delivers above average speeds – particularly with shorter hops, while long-distance connections didn’t lose much speed at all, either.

The company isn’t lacking on the security front. You get 256-bit encryption along with a ‘zero-knowledge’ DNS solution and a network lock feature which is basically a kill switch. You can choose the desired security protocol including OpenVPN via UDP or TCP, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP or SSTP – or you can just let the client decide. ExpressVPN clearly states that it doesn't gather logs of any kind, so your privacy will remain intact.

There are a couple of niggles here, one of which is that there is no free plan or trial offered. That said, ExpressVPN does operate a 30-day refund policy if you’re not satisfied. You can pay by Bitcoin – and have been able to since 2014 – but the other slight disadvantage is that this isn’t the cheapest VPN provider around. The annual plan offers the most for your money, plus you get an additional three months thrown in (at the time of writing). The packages available are:

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 223 | Server locations: 20 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Good performance levels

Excellent security

Scarce server coverage

Not the most user-friendly VPN

This service is based on OpenVPN and operated by activists and hacktivists who strongly defend net neutrality and privacy. One obvious drawback here is AirVPN’s low server count, especially compared to other services on this list. The service could also tone down the techie-speak and be more user-friendly. However, you do get solid and consistent performance levels which is always good to see.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts will be glad to hear that apart from Bitcoin, AirVPN accepts Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and several others. When it comes to security and encryption, every AirVPN server also supports OpenVPN over SSH, OpenVPN over SSL and OpenVPN over Tor, with 4096-bit RSA encryption to boot. There is no monitoring or logging of your online activities.

AirVPN is reasonably priced and you can choose from five plans. The 3-day plan offers a short-term way to try the service out, while the 12-month subscription gives you the best value for money. The packages available are:

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 4596 | Server locations: 62 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Massive number of servers

Very strong security

Monthly plan is expensive

NordVPN is one of the largest VPN networks around in terms of its total number of servers and locations. While speed and performance levels are good, security is where this VPN truly shines.

Apart from the standard security protocols and 256-bit encryption, the most notable feature is ‘Double VPN’ technology which routes your connection through two separate VPN servers. You also get Onion over VPN, along with support for multiple protocols and a kill switch feature is available too. Another plus is that NordVPN operates on a strict ‘no logging’ policy.

There is a free trial if you want to give the service a go, but oddly enough, it’s not advertised on the home page. You can pay via Bitcoin, Ethereum or Ripple and as for pricing, the monthly plan is fairly expensive, but the 3-year subscription is very affordable. The packages available are:

Best VPN for experts

Number of servers: 3000+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

TorGuard 6 months $5 /mth TorGuard 3 months $6.99 /mth TorGuard 1 month $9.99 /mth ? Visit Site at TorGuard

Great server selection

Expert-level configurability

Unimpressive with latency

No free plan or trial

As a service aimed at torrent users, it’s no surprise TorGuard offers a huge selection of servers to choose from – one of the largest you’ll see in the business. However, be warned that when it came to our performance testing, we only experienced average speeds, and we witnessed high levels of latency with some servers.

That said, these relatively small issues with performance don’t spoil the party, and TorGuard is strong on the security front. The provider offers a high level of configurability with its clients, and that’s obviously ideal for advanced users who want to fully tailor their VPN experience.

Along with wide protocol support and strong encryption, TorGuard also gives you Perfect Forward Secrecy (TLS), stealth VPN (for evading deep packet inspection), as well as advert and malware blocking via browser extensions. TorGuard accepts various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum and many more, and they also use BTCPay checkout for Bitcoin and Litecoin.

When it comes to pricing, the plans are quite affordable. Strangely though, both the 6-month plan and year-long subscription have the same monthly rate, so you might as well choose the first option. If you’re prepared to make a longer commitment and go for the 2-year plan, that’s the cheapest option in the long run. The packages available are:

How to choose the best VPN for cryptocurrencies

As mentioned, a number of VPNs now accept virtual coins as payment methods, so there’s no shortage of services to choose from. But which are the top providers? Obviously, those with a more watertight approach to security are always going to be favored, and we’ll weight things towards providers who have a commendable stance on privacy for obvious reasons.

As ever, a VPN which offers good performance levels and speeds is important, as well as a wide range of native apps which are user-friendly (yet have some options and potential tweaking under the bonnet).