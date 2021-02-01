Zampi marketing suite review

Zampi is a professional marketing tool that allows you to build stronger connections with your customers. It’s easy to use, and there’s a free option that anyone can try.

Zampi is a marketing suite that allows you to connect with your customers without spending hours each day to do so. Now you can use a marketing system to help you follow up on customer leads, send out email campaigns, and automate text messages.

When you’re trying to run a business, the last thing you want is to spend hours and hours on marketing. Zampi is a helpful tool so that you don’t have to follow up on every redundant task. The day-to-day operations that Zampi automates take care of themselves.

Here's a shot of the plans and prices (Image credit: Zampi)

Pricing

When you first visit the pricing page, you’ll see two main options: Marketing Agency Account, or Small Business Account. You can decide which one best fits your needs. We’ll discuss the Marketing Agency Account plans which are the first ones available on the website.

The first plan is called Free and lives up to its name. You can connect an unlimited number of small business accounts to this plan at no cost. It also comes with a marketing campaign management system, called GHOST. It allows you to create your own personal campaign using built-in marketing tools.

Another bonus that’s included with the free plan is the knowledge center. Here you can learn top tier tips about marketing strategy from experts in the field. There’s lots of helpful tools about growing your customer base, strengthening your clients, and reaching more potential customers.

The second option is called the Pro plan which costs $297.00 per month for up to five clients. There’s a 14 day free trial so you can test it out and see if it's right for you. There’s an entire list of extras including a social media manager, SEO suite, call tracking and recording ability, space to create your own learning management system, and text-message marketing.

If you want a professional platform to help tackle your new marketing strategy, the Pro plan is the best option.

Zampi has an organized website and interface (Image credit: Zampi)

Interface

It’s really easy to find your way around Zampi’s main website interface. You can check out the Blog tab for posts that relate to small business owners. Scroll down the main home page and you’ll find a full list of features. What’s also helpful is how easy it is to find the customer support if you have questions. Simply go to the Contact tab and you’ll find a forum to ask your questions about Zampi.

The website is easy and even fun to navigate. The interface has a clean and professional look to it. The purpose of Zampi is very clear: to help your business improve its marketing strategy, customer relationship management, while saving you valuable time. You won’t have to worry so much about day-to-day operations when Zampi can manage them for you. You also won’t spend countless hours poking around the interface trying to find more information with everything so well organized.

Here's an overview of the main features (Image credit: Zampi)

Features

There’s quite a few great features with Zampi, including email automation, call tracking and recording, and social media management.

Email automation allows you to automate particular emails (such as a monthly newsletter, marketing campaigns, or a thank you email to customers). For example, if you want to send a specific email to every customer who purchases a product on your site, Zampi can help you automate that. Now the email will send automatically each time someone makes a purchase.

The call tracking and recording feature is great for building your client base. Making lots of business calls but can’t keep track of phone numbers, messages, and follow up leads? With Zampi you can keep everything in one place, organized for you to use later. Sometimes just organizing all this new data coming into your business is a job in itself. Now you’ll have the help you need to build stronger customer relationships.

Social media management is another good feature. You won’t be on your when it comes to posting on your company’s social media pages. Plus you’ll be able to access more in-depth analytics so you can know the rate your social media is growing. You and your team can track what works and what doesn’t.

Zampi also helps organize your business data (Image credit: Zampi)

Competition

There’s a lot of competition when it comes to marketing suites (HubSpot, Zoho, and Zendesk are just a few). Not all customer relationship management (CRM) systems help you with project management inside your business. WIth Zampi, there’s an entire space dedicated to the inner-workings of your team so you keep track of internal documents that you will eventually need. Another great aspect of Zampi is the free version and 14 day free trial. You can use a more-basic version of Zampi free for an unlimited time, or you can try the Pro plan for two weeks.

Final thoughts

Zampi is a great marketing suite that makes it easier to connect with customers and automate routine tasks. Now you don’t have to worry about forgetting to follow up on a dozen calls and emails for your business: Zampi will track those tasks for you and send automated texts and emails. You can save a lot of time when using this marketing suite, not to mention you can use the basic plan for free.

