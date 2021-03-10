Spitfire review

Reliable and feature-rich service, but not widely known, and nothing much to suggest it can surpass the best providers.

Spitfire is a UK-based VoIP phone service providing affordable communications options to businesses worldwide.

VoIP has revolutionized the way businesses manage their internal and external communications, so we think all companies should consider choosing a VoIP platform. Rather than relying on costly wired phone systems, VoIP enables any business, whether large or small, to create a low-cost, professional-quality communications system.

This article compares Spitfire to similar VoIP providers and considers whether it is right for your organization. To do this, we’ll analyze everything, from pricing plans to security frameworks to support options.

Spitfire: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, Spitfire provides next to no pricing information on their website beyond saying that costs start as low as £4 per month. Businesses wanting to use the company’s services will have to contact the sales team for a tailored quote.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that VoIP systems are almost always more affordable than an Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) system, which refers to the regular phone lines we are all used to using. Spitfire claims the cost savings are in the realm of 70%.

Spitfire provides customized quotes for all prospective business customers. (Image credit: Spitfire)

Spitfire: Features

Spitfire confidently lists its core benefits as enhanced flexibility, continuity, and scalability. We put these claims to the test by examining the platform’s core features.

The fundamentals of Spitfire’s VoIP system. (Image credit: Spitfire)

SIP trunking is a particular type of VoIP that enables more affordable and more stable phone calls online. Compared to traditional analog or ISDN telephony systems, SIP trunking provides higher-fidelity audio and a more reliable system.

Powering your Spitfire communications through an Ethernet cable or high-speed Wi-Fi network means you can communicate seamlessly with people throughout the UK and worldwide.

Spitfire has agreements with all major telecommunications providers in the UK, which means businesses can migrate their existing phone numbers to a Spitfire system.

This is hugely beneficial because it ensures continuity and makes it more straightforward for your organization to begin using a VoIP framework. There are no annoying number changes and associated rebranding, and no need to inform your customers and clients that you’ve implemented a new communications system.

Additionally, Spitfire can also connect international numbers to your account, enabling you to locate your business anywhere and maintain regional contact numbers. This is a game-changer in an era of increasing global connectedness and means you can now connect directly to your customers and clients from across the world.

Because Spitfire maintains its own SIP trunking infrastructure, and because VoIP is a network-based technology, businesses can upgrade or downgrade their subscription plan in seconds.

This enables your team to respond to the natural fluctuations of the business cycle. For example, in quiet holiday periods, you can reduce your service level, while increasing it as you onboard additional staff at busy times. So no matter how your organization works, Spitfire ensures you have the right amount of service at all times. This saves money and ensures your team works productively.

Spitfire: Interface and in use

One of Spitfire’s core strengths is its compatibility with Microsoft Teams Phone System. This enables organizations to create one cohesive system for communications, both internal and external. It also means video conferencing, phone calls, and text-based messaging are all managed within a single interface.

With many organizations still working mostly online in 2021, we simply can’t overstate the importance of having an integrated digital ecosystem. If you want your team to perform at their absolute best while working remotely, Spitfire is an option you should definitely consider.

Microsoft Teams is a powerful platform, and Spitfire integrates with it seamlessly. (Image credit: Spitfire)

Spitfire: Support

Spitfire offers several generic support options for customers, including a dedicated support phone line. Anyone can contact this number during business hours and expect to have their calls answered in less than one minute.

Additionally, customers who have purchased out-of-hours cover can contact this line at any time of the day and expect immediate support.

Email support is available for customers, with Spitfire promising to reply to 95% of emails within 35 minutes during business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 am to 7:30 pm).

The website’s support section is also full of useful videos and how-to articles that resolve common issues and provide detailed instructions on how to make the most of Spitfire’s products.

There’s no shortage of support options on the Spitfire website. (Image credit: Spitfire)

Spitfire: Security

As far as VoIP providers go, Spitfire is exceptionally secure. This is because the company maintains its own Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) network, and therefore manages all communications “in-house.”

This in-house system enables Spitfire to implement anti-fraud features, as well as redundancy and backup solutions. For businesses, this means secure communications and the confidence that your calls won’t drop out at crucial moments. In fact, Spitfire’s redundancy options mean they can guarantee 100% uptime for their services.

Spitfire maintains its own infrastructure network, which enables it to provide a highly secure service. (Image credit: Spitfire)

The competition

Any mention of the competition should include RingCentral Office, the best business phone service currently available. It is affordable, boasts many of the same features as Spitfire, and integrates with third-party platforms such as Microsoft Teams.

It is an established market player and has an impressive record of service reliability and positive reviews. Where Spitfire is relatively unknown, RingCentral is a leader in the VoIP market, and many customers may prefer to go with the established and proven platform on this basis. So if you’re looking for the absolute best in VoIP for business, it’s hard to go past RingCentral.

Business leaders looking for a VoIP system at minimal cost should also consider 8x8 X Series, which is the most affordable cloud phone systems on the market.

Alternatively, larger organizations looking for an enterprise solution with advanced features (and a higher price tag) should consider Mitel MiCloud Business, one of the best VoIP solutions for enterprises.

Final verdict

Spitfire is an impressive VoIP provider without being a standout. The fact the company owns and maintains its own SIP trunking infrastructure is a huge plus, as is their porting agreement with major telecommunications providers in the UK. And international porting makes it possible to communicate seamlessly with customers and clients from across the world.

While we would like to see more transparent pricing information on the company’s website, we’re satisfied with the expansive knowledge base, which is crucial for businesses migrating to a VoIP system for the first time.

Overall, customers are unlikely to be disappointed by Spitfire’s services.