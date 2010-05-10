Trending

Samsung Monte review

The Samsung Monte has the looks and the specs, but does it have the brains?

By Mobile phones 

The definitive Samsung Monte S5650 review
The definitive Samsung Monte S5650 review

For

  • Great design
  • Good battery life
  • Surprisingly good camera
  • Lots of connectivity options
  • Strong, fast 3G coverage

Against

  • Laggy touch controls
  • Slow software
  • Browser crashes regularly
  • Some confusing UI design
  • No social integration with contacts

Samsung's touchscreen mobile phone onslaught shows no sign on stopping, with the Monte arriving on the heels of the Samsung Genio Touch, Genio Slide and Galaxy Portal.

Built around a 3-inch 240 x 400 (WQVGA) touchscreen, the Monte uses Samsung's TouchWiz interface, and that means it has a focus on widgets.

The Monte is pre-loaded with widgets for several social networks, YouTube and BBC iPlayer access, and shortcuts to phone functions and apps.

A physical keyboard is completely eschewed here, in favour of a soft keyboard on the touchscreen. It has haptic feedback, giving a small vibration when you press certain buttons.

Samsung monte

For mobile internet lovers, there's speedy 3G mobile broadband for browsing when out and about, and Wi-Fi connectivity means you can get even faster connections from hotspots.

A-GPS location finding is present, along with Google Maps to make use of it.

A built-in accelerometer enables switching to landscape mode automatically when browsing the web and viewing media.

Samsung monte

The 3.2-megapixel camera on the Samsung Monte's rear is without a flash, but does feature video recording and numerous shooting modes. There's also a front-facing camera for video calling.

The microSD card slot supports up to 16GB, while charging and PC connectivity is handled via a micro USB port. There's a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting any standard set of headphones to, although the supplied pair come with a microphone for hands-free chatting.

Samsung monte

The Samsung Monte is available for around £120 on pay as you go, or free on contract.