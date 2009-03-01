Garmin Mobile PC review

If you already have GPS built into your laptop then Mobile PC is a good option for you, but others may find cheaper options elsewhere

The Garmin Mobile PC transforms your laptop into a sat nav device and, if you make use of a dashboard-mounted laptop, it is well worth a look.

Software is shared with Garmin's entry-level sat-nav range, so all the standard features are here, including POI (Points of Interest) and weather/traffic reports. The program is easy to use and runs smoothly and maps are large, clear and detailed.

If your laptop doesn't feature a built-in GPS chip, you can buy an external USB module (£45 inc. VAT), but this nearly doubles the overall price. However, Garmin Mobile PC is still a great choice for those looking to combine their laptop and GPS device.