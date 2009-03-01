Garmin Mobile PC review

Sat-Nav software for your laptop

Garmin Mobile PC
If you dont have in-built GPS on your laptop, then you will need to buy and external USB adapter to take advantage of the Garmin Mobile PC software

Our Verdict

If you already have GPS built into your laptop then Mobile PC is a good option for you, but others may find cheaper options elsewhere

For

  • Weather and traffic reports
  • Easy to use

Against

  • Won't work without a GPS receiver

The Garmin Mobile PC transforms your laptop into a sat nav device and, if you make use of a dashboard-mounted laptop, it is well worth a look.

Software is shared with Garmin's entry-level sat-nav range, so all the standard features are here, including POI (Points of Interest) and weather/traffic reports. The program is easy to use and runs smoothly and maps are large, clear and detailed.

If your laptop doesn't feature a built-in GPS chip, you can buy an external USB module (£45 inc. VAT), but this nearly doubles the overall price. However, Garmin Mobile PC is still a great choice for those looking to combine their laptop and GPS device.