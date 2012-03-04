Size doesn't always matter when it comes to speakers. Just because you've got a small set to easily carry around with you, doesn't necessarily mean you've got to put up with tinny, bad quality music.

The Altec Lansing Orbit Speakers are proof that small speakers can handle large sounds.

The 2-inch Krator Neso N4-20U05 USB speakers attempt this as well. On the outside they look pretty nice, with their tear drop design, but when holding them in your hand they feel worryingly plasticky.

Combined with the lack of grills on the front to protect the speakers themselves, we'd worry about damaging them when taking them out and about.

While audio is supplied via a standard headphone jack - meaning you can easily plug them into laptops, smartphones or iPods - they require power via USB, which limits their use to laptops, PCs and some tablets.

Even though it's powered by USB, the sound is still pretty quiet, even by 5 watt standards - the overall power output of these speakers.

Verdict

The sound is clear and pretty rich, so there's no tinny annoyances. It's just a shame that you need to strain to hear it.