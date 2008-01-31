Trending

Creative EP-630 Earphones review

Awesome sound without spending a fortune thanks to Creative

By Headsets and headphones 

Available in white or black, these are a cost-effective addition to your mobile kit

Our Verdict

These good looking earphones provide brilliant sound that won't get interrupted by the guy coughing manically next to you on the bus, and won't break the bank either.

For

  • Excellent sound quality
  • Fairly priced
  • Noise-isolation works well

Against

  • Lead is quite thin which could make it easier to break

These in-ear headphones have been designed for MP3 players, but we found them just as impressive with a laptop.

The sound quality was excellent, with a bass sound that didn't swamp things. Creative put this down to a powerful 9mm transducer that provides subsonic bass and crystal clear treble.

The earphones come with two bud sizes and while the lead is a little thin, it felt as though it would last a reasonable length of time.

Being noise-isolation earphones, they managed to cut out a fair deal of external noise, making them perfect for the morning commute. Available in white or black, they are a cost-effective addition to your mobile kit.