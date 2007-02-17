Planon DocuPen RC800 review

It has its limitations, but still represents a practical solution to scanning documents out of the office

Optical scanners are common in offices, but portable scanners remain a rarity. The Planon DocuPen RC800 (£210 inc. VAT) is a unique, if expensive solution.

Sleek and portable, the DocuPen can be easily carried. Connecting via USB, rubber wheels help fix it in place as you roll it over your chosen document, to instantly send the scanned data to your laptop.

With just 8MB of memory, you won't be able to scan large colour documents at high resolution. However, lower settings can be selected and a MicroSD card can be added if extra memory is needed.

For basic scanning tasks on the move, this is an impressive tool, but the price is certainly steep.