Philips SPC 900NC review

Adding webcam video to Instant Messenger services is becoming increasingly popular for laptop users, and the Philips SPC 900NC is one of the more versatile options currently available. Designed to clip on to a laptop screen or rest comfortably on your desk, the camera is fully positionable, with automatic and manual focus for superior image quality.

With face-tracking technology and sensitive receptiveness to light, the 900NC operates effectively in dark conditions and keeps the user's face centralised at all times. Easy to install and powerful to use, the Philips SPC 900NC is a great way to add a personal touch to your online messaging.