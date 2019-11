Good for the wrists, but not necessarily for performance

If you've been part of the WSAD brigade for a long time, then switching to one of Microsoft's comfort range may come as a bit of a surprise.

The first few games of Quake we played involved us fumbling with the oddly shaped keys. After a while, though, we became enamoured with the wrist rest, which feels like baby elephant hide.

Unfortunately, response times leave something to be desired.