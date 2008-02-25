Tritton SEE2 review

This product is necessary for such a small amount of people and doesn't perform as well as we'd like either

Plugging a monitor into your PC via USB, daisy-chaining your panels to provide a grand vista of screeny goodness, sounds like the stuff of dreams.

Unfortunately as the wee dongle doesn't actually have any form of graphics chip in it, the refresh rate and clarity of your second screen is pretty poor.

It's simple to set up though, and just works.

The big problem for this device is that most of us have dedicated graphics cards chewing up the wattage inside our cases and most of these have secondary DVI or VGA ports.

This is a far more elegant solution, provides crisper visuals and doesn't require you to buy extra bits to get it working. For most of us then, the SEE2 is pretty redundant.