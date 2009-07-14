Spire HandyBook 2.5"

Excellent for convenience, less so for robustness

Designed for a 2.5-inch SATA drive the HandyBook hard drive enclosure opens like a book at the push of a button.

And if you're likely to do a lot of drive swapping, you can fit your bare drive without screws or fix it into place with the supplied screws and screwdriver.

You also get a stand, USB and eSATA cables, and a USB-to-5V lead in case your USB port isn't enough.

However, its plastic construction probably couldn't take many knocks, so it's probably better off staying on your desk.

