Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS review

WD takes a swipe at the SSD competition with this attractively priced HDD

By Disk drives (HDD & SSD) 

Western Digital
The Velociraptor's performance may not match those of some SSD competitors, but its price is certainly more appealing

Our Verdict

A good value storage investment, if a little limited capacity-wise

For

  • Nice price
  • Speedy access times

Against

  • Only available in 2 capacities

Western Digital's Velociraptor WD3000HLFS drive is a calculated riposte to SSDs, constituting a ground-up reworking of the Raptor drives that have sat pretty at the top of the HDD pile for years now.

It's actually a 2.5-inch drive – that's still too tall for notebooks - plopped into a removable 3.5-inch frame/heatsink, which means lower capacities (150 or 300GB are the only options) but faster access times.

Its peak read times aren't far behind the Intel X25, though you can see the difference in the TF2 loading, but it canes the X25 for write times – comfortably the fastest drive in our real-world 9GB file copy test.

Of course, it's not silent like the X25, but the pricetag isn't as silly. If you're in the market for a new drive, and have an extra £100, it's a worthwile upgrade.