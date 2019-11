A good combination of speed and value for money

The dual-channel memory of the Rally nets it some healthy speed scores.

While it doesn't quite reach the heights of the Corsair sticks, it still offers considerably better-than-average speeds, and the design is very pleasing - compact and robust, with attractive logo and lettering on the side.

It's also a bit of a bargain - 4GB for £31 means the rally strikes a good compromise between price and performance.