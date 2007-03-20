Kingston Hiper-X PC2-9600

Performs well, and is well priced too

1,200MHz has still to come to the fore

While Corsair got the first press release out announcing DDR2 RAM clocked at 1,200MHz, Kingston was the first to actually put sticks on the shelves, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on it.

Admittedly, in real-world terms there's no difference going from 800MHz to 1,200MHz right now, but give it a few months and processors are going to be demanding this at the high end.

Guaranteed to run at voltages as high as 2.35V, the Hiper-X pack is only held back by the high-ish latencies that are normal for any RAM clocked above 6.4GB/s: that's why you'll find this particular set in the lower range of the SiSoft theoretical benchmarks.

In real world tests, though, not only is the PC2-9600 a top performer, it's also a lot more budget friendly than its slower rivals.