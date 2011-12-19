Zotac GTX 560 Ti 448 Cores Limited Edition

You didn't think you were only going to get one version of the new GTX 560 Ti out of us did you? Always willing to push a little further here's Zotac's take on the new card, the Zotac GTX 560 Ti Limited Edition 448 Cores.

Now, in the Asus GTX 560 Ti 448 Cores Direct CU II review we've already spoken about how it's not really a standard Nvidia GTX 560 Ti at all, bar the nomenclature.

So we wont spend any more words discussing Nvidia's new marketing strategy for its old chips.

But there is another interesting facet to this new GTX 560 Ti's make up. And that's how the individual manufacturers create their cards.

Nvidia has made no reference designs for this chip and that means there are no hard and fast rules for the clockspeed settings.

And that, in turn, means the card manufacturers can release what are effectively overclocked cards straight off the bat.