Zalman Reserator 2 review

Standing on the ground, the Reserator 2 is almost the same size as a PC tower, resembling a portable radiator in both appearance and functionality. Using a liquid cooling cycle, heat is transferred from your CPU and video card to an external box containing a compressor, pump and huge heatsinks to allow the heat to escape passively.

With the Reserator 2, Zalman has a product that will cool your processor passively while being able to keep your existing case.

This was the most difficult of all the cooling systems to install, since the coolant must be mixed with distilled water (not included) and poured into the system manually. It does however cool your GPU and northbridge with optional extra heatsinks, making it useful for overclocking. The combination of silent operation and efficiency make the Reserator 2 a very good option. Orestis Bastounis