Easy to fit and effective in use

The Vendetta is a surprisingly understated cooler, in contrast to its name. It's a simple, effective peripheral that's a doddle to fit.

It is one of those blessed coolers that comes without an enclosed backplate for your mobo. Unfortunately, the Intel configuration means you're using the unpleasant twist-and-lock system, but once it's fitted you're laughing.

We measured a drop of around 10 degrees on full load and around 15 degrees at idle compared with the stock cooler.