A versatile monitor that is let down by its screen quality

The BenQ E2400HD is our first taste of the incoming generation of 1080p 24in monitors. While the 16:9 aspect ratio is new, there's nothing novel about the LCD panel itself.

It's based on cheap and moderately cheerful twisted nematic (TN) display technology. Unfortunately, all the usual TN-related shortcomings are present.

Colour rendition is watery, often lacking in vibrancy. Similarly, the E2400HD's black tones are short on depth.

Sadly, you can forget the quoted static contrast ratio of 1,000:1 – it's pure fiction. Vertical viewing angles aren't really a strong point, either. That said, the panel's fast response time (5ms) delivers plenty of oomph if you're an avid gamer.

It also has a full compliment of inputs, including HDMI, DVI and VGA. In that context, it makes for an affordable all-round multimedia screen for use with both a PC and games console. HD movie fanatics should look elsewhere, however.