InFocus X3 review

One of the finest all-rounders, only let down by poor colour vibrancy and noisy operation

The X range from InFocus is the potato of the projector world: it might not be the most exciting thing on the market but it isn't half versatile. The X3 is the latest in this range, and is designed to be good for computer work as well as watching movies.

It's not the smallest, best-looking, quietest or cheapest projector around, but at its heart beats a DLP system that will get a decent performance out of anything you care to throw at it.

The X3's list of features reads like a textbook of good things to find in a projector: 1,024x768 resolution, DLP innards, 4x colour wheel, maximum output of 1,600 lumens, a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and a 4,000-hour lamp life. The X3's has got everything you would look for.

Because this is a multipurpose projector, it tends to do lots of things relatively well rather than excelling at anything in particular. This can be a problem. Mind you, as an all-rounder it's hard to beat, while there's an easy-to-use remote and decent menu system.

Noise levels are excessive when run in anything but low power mode, though, so it might not be the best thing for watching movies - or indeed for making presentations where you're going to want to talk over the top of the slides that you are showing your audience.

An XGA-resolution DLP projector for less than £800 is undoubtedly good value for money; couple that with the X3's respectable performance and you're laughing.

In use, the main problem with the X3 is the distinct lack of vibrancy in the colour department. Otherwise, though, sharpness, focus and colour reproduction are excellent. Mac image quality is spot on, but the colour is a little drab. Perhaps even more crucially, the same goes for film quality.