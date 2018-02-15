Samsung has drastically changed its Notebook 7 Spin year over year, crafting a 13.3-inch that’s sublime to use in some places and baffling in others – making for a laptop we’d be fine with using for a long time, but which isn’t exactly award-worthy.

The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin of 2017 was one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of last year, but for 2018, the firm behind it has decided to go in a different direction. What was a 15.6-inch, value-packed powerhouse of a hybrid laptop is now just 13.3 inches and – while lacking that power graphically speaking – perhaps more sensible in size and scope.

However, the price of the laptop hasn’t changed at all since the previous mode, which considering the reduced size and specs of the new model, stings a little. However, in using the new Samsung Notebook 7 Spin over the past few days, we’ve come to adore this laptop for what it is, not what it isn’t, compared against its predecessor.

No, this laptop isn’t perfect. In fact, it cuts some corners in places where it shouldn’t have to given its consistent price. But, in using it, we’ve realized we’d be fine if this were our main laptop, and that’s decent enough praise for Samsung’s first laptop of 2018.

Spec Sheet Here is the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U (quad-core, 4MB cache, up to 1.8GHz)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 (1GB RAM)

RAM: 8GB DDR4 (2,133MHz)

Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) LED with touch panel (PLS, or Plane to Line Switching)

Storage: 256GB SSD (M.2)

Ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity: 802.11ac (2 x 2 antenna) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Camera: 480p webcam with dual array microphones

Weight: 3.37 pounds (1.53kg)

Size: 12.43 x 8.48 x 0.73 inches (315.8 x 215.4 x 18.5mm; W x H x D)

Price and availability

Samsung has priced this year’s Notebook 7 Spin at $899 (about £649, AU$1,139) and with a single configuration to boot – available in the US through Samsung directly or Best Buy starting February 18. What you get inside this year’s model is exactly what you see in the spec sheet to the right.

What that sheet doesn’t account for is neither the fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button – nor the lack of a stylus. That’s right, unlike the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen we saw at CES 2018 and the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro of last year, this laptop supports Samsung’s Active Pen stylus, but doesn’t include it in the price.

That’s a major bummer, but it’s not as if other device makers – even Microsoft, Apple and Google – haven’t pulled that trick.

Comparatively, the entry-level Google Pixelbook starts at $999 (£999, about AU$1,512) for a similar hybrid experience that also does not include the stylus. However, for that extra cash, you’re getting a lower-power processor but equally as much storage and memory behind a far sharper touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the most affordable Lenovo Yoga 720 manages to undercut the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin by 50 bills in the US for much of the same hardware – down to the very same processor, screen resolution, storage and memory. However, the version we tested most recently has last year’s Intel chip inside.

This Notebook 7 Spin pricing props it just beneath the ceiling between mid-range and flagship laptops. However, being just $999 or £999 doesn’t entirely exonerate you from providing that kind of premium computing experience.

Design

In its styling, this year’s Notebook 7 Spin is a far cry from last year’s model. For one, the laptop measures just 13.3 inches diagonally rather than 15.6 inches. Secondly, its frame is comprised of a much darker, anodized gray aluminum and two sturdy hinges, rather than the single-hinge design and silver aluminum shell of last year.

Samsung made this laptop thin and light enough to fit in a backpack with little notice, but it won’t be winning any awards in either category, and it doesn’t seem to have ever intended to. This is a basic hybrid laptop for both performance and pleasure.

However, the Notebook 7 Spin being 18.5mm thick only invites more questions as to why a stylus wasn’t embedded into the product, when far thinner Samsung laptops have already accomplished this.

That said, we’re pretty much in love with Samsung’s keyboards these days, and that love only grows with the Notebook 7 Spin. Keys are spaced well and evenly backlit, the caps are curved for ease of use, travel is deep enough at 1.5mm and feedback is plenty punchy. We’ve experienced little to no learning curve in using this keyboard, so users of Apple keyboards should feel right at home here.

The touchpad is just as delightful to use, which comes as no surprise given that it’s a Microsoft Precision Touchpad underneath a glass coating. That said, there is a bit of keyboard flex that happens when pressing the touchpad to click – not a great look for a premium device.

Display

Samsung is definitely a master of displays at this point, and the one on the Notebook 7 Spin is definitely no exception. However, there isn’t exactly anything to write home about regarding the screen.

It produces a fine 1080p resolution and ace color reproduction, making movies a joy to watch on the 13.3-inch PLS panel. (PLS stands for Plane to Line Switching, Samsung’s proprietary means of competing with IPS for wide viewing angles, but we see little difference.) The display responds quickly and accurately to touch, too, leaving nary but a trail behind our fingers as they trace along the display.

Oh, and the screen wobbles a little – but never changes position – under our touch. That’s about where our astute observations end: this is a fine screen, but we’d expect a little more for the price. Even QHD resolution would have helped make it stand out a bit more.