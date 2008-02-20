Urban Retro Gelaskins review

This has been a big year for colour on laptops, with most manufacturers launching machines with coloured lids. If you already own a laptop, you don't have to miss out on this personalisation, as you can opt for a removable skin.

Urban Retro offers a wide range of sizes and has designs from an amazingly diverse number of artists. Available in 12-inch up to 17-inches in size, they'll fit any standard laptop.

The skins are referred to as Gelaskins and are easy to fit; simply peel off the backing and firmly fix to your laptop. The skin is extremely thick and while they're not the cheapest we've seen, they certainly feel worth the asking price.

If you're in the mood for updating the look of your laptop, these are the most striking designs we've seen to date.