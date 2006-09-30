Crumpler Sophisticator

Known for its high-quality laptop cases, Crumpler's designs are only matched by its unique names and surreal imagery. The latest case is the Sophisticator (£120 Inc VAT).

Available in a range of colours, the design is tough and eye-catching. Measuring 420 x 320 x 145mm, laptops of up to 15.4-inches in screen size can be stowed inside its Velcro- secured, padded pocket. An almost limitless amount of pockets occupy the bag for storing everything from MP3 players to pens and paperwork.

With the main zip recessed under a protective flap, it can be tricky to quickly open and close the bag. However, the high-quality of the waterproof fabrics and the comfortable shoulder-strap make this one of the best laptop cases we've seen in a long time.