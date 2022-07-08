OmniFocus review

You’ll hardly see a sophisticated task management app like OmniFocus. It has many features that its competitors lack, making it one of the best-in-class to-do-list apps. It’s also very easy to use, with a stellar user interface you’ll likely appreciate. But, its native apps are limited to only the Apple (iOS/macOS) ecosystem.

OmniFocus is a product of the Omni Group, an American software company specializing in products for the macOS, iOS, and watchOS platforms. The company was founded over three decades ago by a trio of entrepreneurs named Will Shipley, Ken Case, and Tim Wood.

The first version of the OmniFocus app was released in 2008. Since then, the Omni Group has released several subsequent versions, including the latest in 2021. The to do app is solely for iOS and macOS devices, with no plans to port it to other operating systems.

Many Apple users praise OmniFocus for its rich set of features and simplicity. We decided to see for ourselves if the app lives up to the fanfare it has attracted.

OmniFocus: Plans and pricing

A criterion where OmniFocus stands out is its pricing, as the app is pretty expensive. You must pay $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually to unlock all its features. You must also pay an extra $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually to unlock access to the web version so that you can access it from any Apple device.

You can get significant price discounts if you purchase multiple subscriptions for a team. You can also take advantage of the app’s 14-day free trial period to test it before making your final purchase decision.

OmniFocus: Features

The onboarding process on OmniFocus isn’t a brief process. Unlike many task management apps that let you register online and access the web interface easily, OmniFocus requires you to download the app first and set it up. After installing the app, you must create an account before using it, and set up syncing if you want to be able to log into OmniFocus on the web.

Once you set up your account, you’re good to go. The first feature to note on the OmniFocus app is the Inbox. This section is where you can add and organize your actions (tasks). One great thing we noticed in the app is that you can add actions through voice commands on Siri, Apple’s popular virtual assistant. You don't have to type in every task when you can simply use your voice.

After adding an action, you can do a lot more with it. You can set a due date and a reminder so that the app sounds an alarm on your device at the set time. You can also add notes to every action to provide explanations. Likewise, you can set unique tags for every action that'll help you sort them out without stress.

On the OmniFocus app, you can group actions under individual Projects to help you keep tabs on them. Afterward, you can organize projects into individual folders. This feature helps you stay focused on one set of tasks at a time instead of multitasking, which can bring about distractions.

The OmniFocus app has a syncing system for every user, enabling any change you make to be reflected on all your devices and the web interface. This system is encrypted to prevent malicious actors from snooping on your schedule.

Some features on the OmniFocus aren’t available on the free trial version but only for paid subscribers. They include customizing your home screen and sidebar to your unique tastes and integrations with external applications.

OmniFocus: Interface and use

In terms of user-friendliness, the OmniFocus app has a stellar score. It has that type of elegant and simple interface the Apple ecosystem is famous for. A particular feature we liked in the app is the presence of light and dark modes for a user’s convenience.

OmniFocus: Customer support

If you’re facing challenges with the OmniFocus app, you can contact the app’s developer directly through email or telephone. The customer service is pretty reliable, judging from user reviews across the web.

There are also extensive user guides and video tutorials for the OmniFocus app on the developer’s official website. You can use these materials to learn how to navigate the app.

OmniFocus: The competition

OmniFocus' main rivals include Evernote, Todoist, and TickTick. OmniFocus is a more sophisticated app having better features, but it's available to only iOS or macOS users.

OmniFocus: Final verdict

If you want an advanced task management app, then OmniFocus is an ideal choice. The app offers a broad suite of task management features you’ll rarely find elsewhere. The main drawback is that it’s limited to the iOS/macOS ecosystem. It’ll be great if the app’s developer, Omni Group, released Android and Windows versions, but the company has made it clear that it isn’t doing that in the near term.

