Maxident review

Going all the way back to 1980, as Maxim Software Systems, Maxident has stood the test of time. While it has its headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada, the software is used on three different continents. The flagship of their offerings is Maxident, noted as a premier dental practice management solution designed to maximize efficiency and streamline operations at dental clinics and offices.

Features

Maxident offers numerous innovative features to enhance running a busy dental practice.

The front office benefits from Maxident’s scheduling functions. A useful feature is that different providers can be color coded in the appointment scheduler- ideal for practices with multiple providers. Each appointment can be tracked further with color codes for each step of the process: “Booked, confirmed, checked-in, in hygiene, in the operatory, checked-out…” so the flow of patients can be easily assessed right from the appointment screen.

The goal is also to make check-ins effortless. This includes having patients complete paperwork electronically, that goes directly into their file. The benefits of this include a higher accuracy of information, along with less time spent by the front office staff.

A digital, modern approach to running a dental office is a theme that runs throughout Maxident. An example of this is that digital radiographs can be submitted electronically to insurers for immediate approval. This is done via a safe and secure process, powered by the popular ITRANS dental claims service . This allows approvals to happen much faster, without having to wait for dental radiographs to go through the mail.

Other electronic features are found as well. This includes being able to scan any paperwork directly into the patient’s chart, eliminating the need to both store and provide upkeep to a separate paper file. Marketing also can be done as Maxident supports sending messages out instantly to all of the practice’s patients, to increase communication and patient engagement. This feature is dubbed MaxiReminder, and the messages can be sent via email or text. Emails can also be branded with the practice’s logo. The practice can now engage patients via their communication method of choice, appointments can be confirmed electronically, which frees up front office staff time, and also can be used to recall patients for further treatments. Maxident also supports sending billing statements out via email, which can eliminate mailing costs, and procure payments faster.

Drawbacks

The first drawback is the complete lack of mobile app support. There were no apps found on the Maxident website, and this was confirmed on both the Apple Store, and Google Play sites. This is an important omission as clinicians frequently rely on such apps to access patient information after hours.

Other drawbacks include a large and complex program with a steep learning curve. Others complain about the perio charting that is clunky, and slows down their work process. Furthermore, the abbreviations are not what they would prefer, and there is no way to adjust it. Another user also complains that the ledger is more difficult to use than some other competing solutions.

An additional complaint is that the digital x-ray imaging requires a one time setup fee. However, we are not able to confirm this, nor see what the amount of this charge is due to the opaque pricing detailed below. A final issue is the difficulty encountered in submitting a treatment pre estimate to the insurance companies.

Note the red arrow, and the Saturday support hours left us wondering as well (Image credit: Maxident)

Support

Should a user run into some difficulty, there are only two support options for Maxident. The first option is a toll free number dedicated for support, although it gets limited to weekdays only, from the hours of 7 AM to 7 PM, Central Standard Time. There are also some puzzling hours listed from 8 PM to 5 PM (which we would presume really starts at 8 AM) for Saturdays, with it designated as ‘Emergency Support Only.’

There is also an email address listed for support, and we continue to caution not to send patient information via this route as it is not HIPAA compliant.

Unfortunately, there are no other options for support found, such as chat, or an online trouble ticket portal.

For onboarding of new staff members, there is some distance learning offered. It includes both ‘How To Videos,’ and ‘Online Training Courses,’ with topics that include “Treatment Plans,” “Faster Month End through Improved Day End,” and “Fiscal Year End Reports.”

(Image credit: Maxident)

Pricing

The pricing for Maxident is not available on the website, and rather it is opaque. While a ‘Fee Guide’ is listed as a tab on its website, it is behind a private portal that needs an account to login and presumably see how the prices are structured. Therefore, contact information needs to be provided to the company to obtain a price.

Some internet searches later, we found that the pricing for Maxident starts at $199.95 (£164) per month for the subscription.

Final verdict

Maxident provides a comprehensive, feature rich dental practice management software. The pros range from confirmation of appointments via email and texts, a toll free number for support, and color coded appointment scheduling and status tracking. The cons encompass the opaque pricing, the limited hours, days and methods for support, and the lack of in person onboarding. Overall, Maxident shows us why they have been in this segment in one form or another for four decades, but be cognizant of the shortcomings- and how they may affect your practice, before signing up.