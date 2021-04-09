IPjetable VPN review

IPjetable is a mediocre VPN service at best, not helped by the time and effort it takes to establish a connection. It also expensive, offers access to only one server and its privacy policy is miniscule, which is certainly not ideal. That said, the download speeds are good, customer support detailed and helpful, it supports torrenting and also unblocks geo-restricted French content.

IPjetable is a French-language VPN provider operated by a company in Switzerland, with infrastructure in the Netherlands.

Price

The bad news for those looking for a short-term VPN plan is that this provider’s shortest subscription is three months long, costing €15/$18 (equal to $6/month).

If you thought opting for a longer subscription would result in a discount, you’d be wrong. All subscriptions cost the same per month, so there’s really no point in choosing a longer-term option.

However, IPjetable plans do not auto-renew, which is a plus for those who often forget to cancel their recurring subscriptions.

Whichever subscription you choose, you’ll be able to run 2 simultaneous VPN connections.

The provider offers a two-day free trial, but there’s no mention of any sort of money-back guarantee. Payments are processed through PayPal only.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatives

This provider pails in comparison to today’s best VPN services, like ExpressVPN , NordVPN , Surfshark , CyberGhost and others.

All of these rivals have detailed no-logging and privacy policies, gorgeous and feature-rich apps for all the major platforms, and manual installation support for many more. They also offer access to thousands of servers capable of unblocking even the most stubborn streaming services, a multitude of information available online and amazing discounts, none of which is available with IPjetable.

Streaming

Although IPjetable makes absolutely no mention on its website of any popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, or BBC iPlayer, we did manage to access French-only Netflix content.

About the company

IPjetable’s service is operated by a company called IELO, located in Geneva, Switzerland. It doesn’t offer access to hundreds of server locations like many of its competitors, just one in France. There are currently 16 servers available.

Privacy and encryption

This VPN vendor only supports PPTP and OpenVPN connection protocols, but at least you can share large files via torrenting and P2P clients.

IPjetable’s no-logs policy only states that “no data is kept, except your identifiers (username, password), to be able to connect to the site and the service”. The Privacy Policy only contains two sentences, stating that all data relating to its customers (email, username, password, etc.) is strictly confidential and will never be disclosed to third parties and that email addresses will not be commercially used.

Both the data retention and privacy policy are part of the FAQ section and have no separate pages. Not only is this a laughably small amount of information on something that should be among every VPN’s priorities, but the claims have not been verified by a third-party auditor.

Support

There are no IPjetable applications; only instructions on how to set up the VPN using your device's own VPN settings and third-party software like TunnelBlick or OpenVPN GUI

Supported platforms include Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers. Interestingly, there’s no information on how to install it on Windows 10, which is a red flag for us. However, we managed to get hold of instructions via customer support.

There’s an email address on the website that will get you a response from customer support in about a day from our experience. We sent two messages just in case though, one in English and another in French. We got a response in French, while the instructions in the email were provided both in French and English.

In addition to the remarkably modest FAQ section , Troubleshooting , and manual configuration guides, IPjetable also has social media presence on Twitter and Facebook , but the last posts were published several months before this review was written.

(Image credit: Future)

Speed and experience

At first, we found the platform uncooperative with our efforts, but once we got in contact with customer support, we finally got a chance to actually test its download speeds.

The service allocated up a server in Paris, France, which we tested on a 70.09Mbps connection.

The measured download speed when connected to the VPN server was 27.30Mbps, while the upload speed remained pretty much unchanged. This result is a very good one in this business, although we have seen better too.

Verdict

The speeds provided by this VPN service are good and you can even do some private torrenting with its help, as well as access French-only streaming content.

That said, IPjetable has a seriously limited pool of servers, not native apps, and the privacy policy is totally lacking in detail. The subscription packages are also extremely limiting.

Due to all these shortcomings, we instead recommend going with one of the major VPN players in the field.