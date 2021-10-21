Getwork review

Getwork trades speed for features which allows you to find job listings fast but you won't find resume builders or any other extras on its site. Still though, the fact that all of the jobs posted on Getwork are verified can help you avoid spam and positions that have already been filled while on your job search.

Getwork is the new name for LinkUp, but the ethos of the job site remains the same. This site boasts about its tremendous speed, and Getwork claims that the site scrapes the web for new listings and gets them uploaded to the site within the hour.

The huge speed on show from Getwork means that its database of job listings doesn’t have loads of expired and redundant positions – you have to sift through those too often on some other websites. Getwork’s speed also means that you can apply to positions before most likely candidates have seen them, so you can get a leg-up on your job-hunting rivals.

One of the best features of Getwork is that all of the jobs listed on its site have been verified and are up to date as a result (Image credit: Getwork)

Features

The firm’s proprietary technology hunts down job listings from all over the web, and the company claims that it monitors tens of thousands of different job sites. That means you’ve got loads of choice on this site. And, impressively, Getwork has already verified the companies that it lists, so you can be certain that the openings on display aren’t scams, spam or outdated.

Getwork's job results appear on the left while details about each position can be viewed on the right of the page (Image credit: Getwork)

The focus on speed and verification means you can be sure that you’re viewing legitimate positions on Getwork, and the site is extremely easy to use. If you search for a job you’ll see a list of positions on the left and a large panel on the right that displays all of the job information on offer, from the company and job description to its posting date and location.

Getwork is free to use, and you don’t have to create an account to browse its jobs database, but having an account does grant users the ability to receive personalized email alerts and save job listings, so it’s worth doing.

Not only do job listings on Getwork lack salary details but you'll also can't apply for jobs directly on the site (Image credit: Getwork)

The focus on speed is an undoubted boon, but Getwork’s pace means that some detail is lost along the way. If you click on a job advert you won’t see salary details, for instance, and you don’t get the extra features found elsewhere, like detailed information about the company, user ratings, or employee reviews.

Getwork doesn’t have many extra features beyond its job listings, either. Other sites offer assessment quizzes, resume evaluations and loads of articles that offer career advice and support. Getwork is free to use, but other free sites also offer some of these features, so it’s a little disappointing to see them absent here.

You can only filter job listings by date posted and proximity (Image credit: Getwork)

The filtering options aren’t anything special, either. You can filter search results by their proximity to your location, the company, and the posting date, and you can include or exclude keywords – but that’s it. Other sites offer more here, with rivals routinely providing options to filter by salary or experience levels.

You can’t apply for jobs directly on Getwork. If you want to apply for a position, then you’re taken to an external site – whether it’s the company website where the job originated or the listings board where Getwork found the listing. You can’t upload your resume or add your work and education experience to your profile on Getwork either.

While the lack of native application ability isn’t a dealbreaker, it does make Getwork a bit more laborious to use – plenty of other sites make applying for jobs extremely simple, and that’s not necessarily the case here.

Final verdict

Getwork is not shy about prioritizing speed ahead of other features and design elements, and that does bring advantages to the table: it means that you can find opportunities here before they even appear elsewhere, and that can give you a head start in the competitive job market.

Getwork’s proprietary tech scours thousands of job sites for listings, so the site offers huge speed alongside a broad range of opportunities in every major industry. Getwork’s verification means you know that the site’s job postings are real, and you can find positions from entry-level roles right up to the boardroom. The site is easy to use, too, and it’s free.

The concentration on pace does mean that Getwork is lacking in some other departments. It doesn’t have the features or filtering options of several rivals, and you have to visit other sites to apply for jobs.

The lack of filters and features are less of an issue if you know exactly what kind of job or company you’re looking for, though, and Getwork’s concentration on speed makes it worth using if you want your job hunt to be as comprehensive as possible.