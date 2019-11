There are far better ways to spend £70 than on this player

It's never a good start when you have to upgrade a piece of hardware's firmware as soon as you take it out of the box, but unfortunately, that's exactly the position we found ourselves in when we unwrapped the chunky T10.

Attempting to copy anything to the player in its natural state resulted in it crashing, leaving us with just the hilarious preloaded MP3 to listen to.

It's also got a cramped screen and rubbish interface, making navigation difficult. Not a great device.