Belkin Shuffle Cable review

A cheap way to free your iPod shuffle 3G from Apple buds

The new iPod shuffle has one big drawback. Because its controls are on the earbud cable, you can't use third party earphones. Until now.

This adaptor from Belkin sits between your shuffle and earbuds.

It gives you all the controls you find on the set bundled with your shuffle, so you can adjust the volume, skip tracks, have the track details read to you and access the playlists, with any set of earbuds.

The experience is exactly the same, just better sounding.

