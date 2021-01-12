DigibitVPN review

DigibitVPN delivers very usable speeds, has simple apps, and unblocks localized streaming content, making it a solid VPN service. However, it doesn’t offer significant discounts that are typically part of longer-term subscriptions, doesn’t support torrenting, nor does it offer a free trial and we didn’t get a response from customer support.

DigibitVPN is a product of DigibitUK, a digital agency that offers all sorts of online services. The company's offerings include VPN, web hosting and web design services, as well as social media marketing and SEO tools.

Price

Interestingly, DigibitVPN offers only one subscription option: a monthly plan that costs $4/month. Although this is a very low price for a month-by-month subscription, other VPNs offer longer-term subscriptions that slash the effective price to as little as $1/month.

One VPN license can be used simultaneously by up to 3 devices at the same time and you can pay using PayPal or CoinGate (cryptocurrencies).

There are no free trials or money-back guarantees, but the provider does say that “refunds will be considered, in the sole discretion of DigibitVPN, only if a subscriber can demonstrate that the Service was not available or usable during the subscription period and that reasonable attempts were made to contact DigibitVPN to resolve the issue”. In this case, you may get “a pro-rata refund of service fees paid during the period the Service was not available or usable”.

In other words, you may not get a refund if, say, you don’t like the speeds you’re getting, how the apps are designed etc.

Alternatives

DigibitVPN may be a good VPN solution, but it still lacks some of the features present among today’s top VPN services.

For example, it doesn’t have 24/7 live chat support like NordVPN, super-cheap long-term subscriptions like Surfshark, generous 45-day money-back guarantee like CyberGhost, or thousands of servers and feature-rich clients like ExpressVPN.

Streaming

Unblocking localized content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, or BBC iPlayer is a major selling point for any VPN service. And DigibitVPN duly delivers, providing access to various geo-blocked VOD platforms.

About the company

The company that has created this VPN is a digital agency based in the United Kingdom. It offers access to an undisclosed number of servers in 15 countries, including Brazil, India, Japan, Panama, Australia, and others. All of its networks and servers are 100% managed by the vendor who guarantees 99% uptime on any of its services.

Privacy and encryption

DigibitVPN uses the AES-256 encryption algorithm and relies on the OpenVPN connection protol (UDP and TCP). Torrenting/P2P traffic doesn’t seem to be allowed and we got no return information about it from customer support.

The Privacy Policy is part of its Terms of Service, where the vendor says: "we are committed to your privacy and DO NOT collect or log traffic data or browsing activity from individual users connected to our VPN”.

However, it does add that “we may collect the following information: dates (not times) when connected to our service, choice of server location, and the total amount of data transferred per day. We store this to be able to deliver the best possible network experience to you. We analyze this information generically and keep the data secure.”

Support

DigibitVPN has user-friendly apps for Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, and FireOS, and supports more devices (routers, TVs etc.) with OpenVPN configuration files and manual installation instructions.

At the time of writing, the iOS app had a score of 4.3 stars (out of 5), as rated by 29 users. The Android app had been rated by 130 users who had given it 3.7 stars. It had been installed by over 10,000 users. The FireOS app had thus far been rated by 2,682 customers and had 3.7 stars.

If you need to reach out to the customer service, it is available via ticket, email, Twitter, Instagram, its subreddit, and there’s even a YouTube channel. The support agents aim to reply within 2 hours, although support is open only on Monday-Friday, between 7am - 7pm, UK time. Sadly, we never received a response to our more general queries sent via email.

Before reaching out to the customer support agents, you might want to first take a look at the FAQs listed on the Downloads & Support page, covering both the provider’s hosting and VPN services. There’s also a blog with some useful reading material.

Speed and experience

We tested the provider’s Windows app and it was very easy to use, although annoyingly it opened the Digibit website each time we established a VPN connection. The speeds on an 80.53Mbps testing connection were pretty good.

As suggested by the app, we tested most of them on the UDP protocol and got 23.28Mbps from a server in Germany, 19.46Mbps for the UK, 13.48Mbps from the specialized US server for Netflix (New York), and 9.53Mbps from a server in India that often delivers very low speeds. Upload speeds remained the same as on the testing connection.

Verdict

Considering this VPN is only one of the services Digibit offers, we're impressed. Its speeds are very good, the apps simple, and it can unblock your favorite streaming content.

The only qualities it lacks are longer subscriptions, torrenting support, some form of a free trial, and a 24/7 live chat support.