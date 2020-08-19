Dell KM717 Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse review

Dell’s KM717 Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse is a good peripheral combo to meet your most basic needs. The mouse offers 1600 DPI, and can pair with up to three different devices. It has a simple, but sharp design, and is very easy to set up and work with. However, it’s not suitable for gaming.

Two-minute review

Dell’s KM717 Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse is a laser-sensored (when it comes to the mouse), USB and Bluetooth combo that's easy to set-up and even easier to use.

The mouse works on almost every surface including glass (tried and tested) which is pretty decent, and it also offers Bluetooth connectivity with up to two other devices in addition to your PC.

At the reduced price of $89.99 (£65.16, AU$143.08) from Dell, down from its original price of $99.99, (£90.50, AU$196) we think the combo is decent value. Its original price was eye-watering, considering you could get a better mouse and keyboard with similar, if not identical, specs for much cheaper.

Batteries are included, which is a plus, although rechargeable batteries would have increased our rating as it would have justified its original price, and would have made it competition for similar products on the market right now.

We tested out the connectivity by linking the mouse with a laptop and smartphone, and the setup was straightforward and worked well.

We would have liked there to have been an option to raise the keyboard higher. The keyboard does, however, have a raised back, which has a removable cover in which to place the two AAA batteries it requires.

The chiclet keys are soft and quiet, with a decent travel time and a good ‘thunk’ on each press. Although quite small and slim, it’s still a full keyboard, and has all the necessary trimmings you would expect.

(Image credit: Future)

If you care about backlighting you won’t find it here. Dell likely omitted backlighting in order to ensure the set is as eco-friendly as it boasts, and it’ll prolong the battery life. And, while it can be used for gaming, you’re better off going with a gaming specific keyboard to get the best out of your game.

Speaking of eco-friendliness, the battery life, according to Dell, is six months for the mouse and a year for the keyboard. We can neither confirm nor deny this as we haven’t had a full six month and one year run of both devices – but we have no reason not to believe Dell’s claims.

Meanwhile, the Dell KM717 Premier Wireless mouse is OK, but not anywhere near as good as other wireless mice like say, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed, which even at full price works out to be cheaper.

The mouse, according to Dell, is “ergonomically designed”, which is great, but we certainly didn’t get a feel for its ergonomics. Everyone has their own style of holding a mouse, however, and so this may be more of a personal opinion.

(Image credit: Future)

The mouse is simple, sleek and slimline. It’s also light, travel-friendly and ambidextrous. The top of the mouse is magnetic and lifts to reveal the slots for two AAA batteries. There are forward and back buttons, one on either side of the mouse, and a wheel for scrolling. The last button is the switch that controls which device you control, the one with the USB dongle connected or one of the two paired Bluetooth ones.

Although the Dell KM717 Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse doesn't have many customisable features, it's not advisable for gaming and it doesn't have a rechargeable battery, it's still a great set to invest in if you're looking for a good day-to-day keyboard and mouse.

(Image credit: Future)

The keyboard is particularly good, while the mouse is just OK. Both are designed well and look particularly stylish, and would fit in well at home or in the office.

The fact that they can connect to multiple devices is a big plus and is what sets them apart from most wireless keyboard and mouse combos. It's comfortable to type on and easy to set up and for the current price, it's just right.

Buy it if...

You want a cost-effective package

The currently reduced price is a win and reflective of what it should have initially cost based on what you get. Anything higher (like its original price) would not justify its specs.

You use several devices

If you use a number of devices, you’ll benefit from its multi-device connectivity. Both devices can connect with up to two devices at once, and pairs three devices in total.

You travel a lot

We appreciate Dell’s dedication to making both products lightweight and therefore easy to travel with. They fit perfectly into your laptop or travel bag without being punished for carrying extra weight.

Don't buy it if...

You like control

We prefer more customisable features on a keyboard and mouse. For instance, setting the DPI on our mouse is a must for us, and Dell falls short on this because of it.

You want precision

The mouse sensitivity varies depending on which surface it’s used on. Mouse mats are not its friend, so you’re better off chucking yours to one side if you want to get the best use out of it.

You want comfort

Its “ergonomic style” is probably more of a marketing ploy that will only remind you of its lack of real ergonomic abilities. We wouldn’t advise either for long working or gaming hours for that reason.