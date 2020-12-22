Confirmed VPN review

Confirmed VPN is fast, completely transparent and even gives you a chance to use its platform for free on a mobile device. However, there is room for improvement in terms customer support, torrenting, geo-blocked content and money-back guarantee.

Confirmed VPN is an anonymity platform that offers VPN services with a “mission to increase user trust in the apps and services they use every day”. It also provides “complete transparency through being Openly Operated”, a certification awarded to apps operating with full transparency.

Price

If you want to install Confirmed VPN on all of your devices (Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android), you’ll have only two subscription options at your disposal: monthly and annual.

The monthly option is charged $9.99/month, while the annual one costs $99.99/year (equal to $8.33/month) and includes 2 months of free service. This option supports up to 5 simultaneous connections.

If you sign up for mobile apps only, you’ll pay $4.99/month and will get support for up to 3 simultaneous connections. A 1-week free trial is also available on iOS and Android.

However, regardless of your platform of choice, you’re dependent on only one payment method: credit/debit card. So you’ll get no control over your recurring payments as with PayPal, nor the total anonymity that comes with Bitcoin.

Confirmed VPN does not offer refunds.

Alternatives

While it boasts outstanding speeds and transparency, Confirmed VPN doesn’t offer anything the market leaders cannot give you.

For example, ExpressVPN will deliver the best VPN service in the business at the same cost as Confirmed VPN, while you’ll also have a great experience with NordVPN for even less money. If you’re feeling extra frugal, then we recommend looking no further than Surfshark.

Unlike Confirmed VPN, all of the competitors offer a money-back guarantee and unlock a wide range of geo-blocked streaming channels and support torrenting.

Streaming

Some VPN providers can provide their users with access to popular streaming content that may not be available in all parts of the world. Unfortunately, we found no evidence that Confirmed VPN can actually unblock popular streaming channels like Netflix or BBC iPlayer, so if access to them is a priority for you, you should have more luck elsewhere.

(Image credit: Future)

About the company

The company behind this VPN is called Confirmed Inc. and is registered in Miami, Florida. It provides access to VPN servers in 12 regions, including India, South Korea, Brazil, Ireland, and others.

The provider’s platform has been audited three times by third parties who inspected the VPN’s source code and open infrastructure.

Privacy and encryption

To secure your private information from prying eyes, Confirmed VPN deploys the industry-standard 256-bit encryption, as well as IPSec, HTTPS, SSH, and SSL/TLS transfer protocols. OpenVPN, though, is nowhere to be seen.

We couldn’t find any information on the website on torrenting support and we never received a response from customer support on the issue, so torrenting is not advisable, especially since this provider is located in the USA.

Confirmed VPN’s Privacy Policy states that it doesn’t “log or store any website or traffic data for any period of time, with the exception of violations of Confirmed’s anti-abuse rules, which are fully public and designed to prevent malicious VPN users from abusing other VPN users.” However, even in cases when an anti-abuse rule is triggered, the user’s real IP address isn’t logged.

Support

Confirmed VPN’s platform can be accessed via native apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. No other devices are supported.

At the time of writing, the provider’s Android app has been rated by 287 people and has a median score of 2.6 stars (out of 5) and has been downloaded more than 50,000 times. Its iOS counterpart scores a little higher: 4.3 stars as judged by 226 people.

Should you encounter any problems when using this platform, there’s a slightly limited Support and FAQ page on the website. Due to its limitations, you might benefit more from contacting customer support directly, which can be done via email or Twitter page. We sent this provider a query via email and so far we’re yet to receive a response.

Speed and experience

The apps are extremely minimalistic and simple to use, focused primarily on getting you access to a VPN server as soon as possible. This allowed us to quickly and easily test its download speeds on various VPN locations.

Our tests opened with a server location closest to our geographical location, in Germany. On an 82.68Mbps testing connection, it gave us a fast 30.95Mbps. We then switched to a server a bit further away, in the United Kingdom, and it got us another great result: 28.86Mbps.

We then crossed the pond over to the east cost of the United States East this time encountered slower speeds, but that is expected given the distance. Still, 15.22Mbps is certainly still usable and will not cause any terribly noticeable lag.

Then it was India’s turn, and the provider failed to disappoint once again, delivering a very good speed for such a far-flung location: 12.76Mbps.

Verdict

Confirmed VPN is a good anonymity provider in multiple ways. It provides impressive download speeds, a 1-week free trial, and it has exposed its platform to outside scrutiny in the form of independent audits. However, it has its downsides.

Most of its disadvantages are directly related to finances: it’s expensive, accepts only credit/debit cards, and offers no money-back guarantee. However, as we went deeper, we noticed more flaws, such as the lack of communication from the provider’s side, no support for P2P traffic, and the inability to unblock today’s favorite streaming channels.