Sony's Alpha a37 is the latest camera to arrive in the company's entry-level DSLT lineup.

Sony's DSLT (or Single Lens Translucent) cameras incorporate Translucent Mirror Technology, and a semi-transparent mirror enables light to be split between the CMOS sensor and the separate AF sensor.

The benefits of this are speedy, full-time phase-detection autofocus and fast continuous shooting rates, because there's no mirror movement to slow things down.

Having been around for a little while, Sony's concept is quite well bedded-in now, and it's beginning to have an impact on consumers looking to purchase their first interchangeable lens camera.

A number of improvements have been made to the Sony a37, when compared with its Sony Alpha 35 predecessor.

First up is the newly designed 16.1 million pixel sensor, which now combines with the latest Bionz processor to deliver ISO 100-16,000 sensitivity capability and Full HD video recording.

A 15-point AF system includes three cross type sensors, plus enhanced object tracking and Quick AF modes.

A tiltable screen is available on the Sony Alpha 37, alongside the 100 per cent field of view electronic viewfinder.

Auto portrait framing, a feature first debuted in the Sony a57, is now included in the entry-level range. This works by cropping an image in post-production to give what the camera considers to be a better composition. The original image is also saved, should you wish to make your own crop.

Clear Zoom technology is also included. This is a form of digital zoom, but Sony promises that By Pixel Resolution technology keeps image quality at a premium and maintains image size.

In terms of aesthetic changes, there is little to talk about - although minor ergonomic changes see a slightly redesigned handgrip and repositioning of some key buttons.

In live view mode, Sony's DSLT cameras use phase-detection autofocus, as opposed to contrast detection, which Sony says gives Alpha cameras more accurate and precise continuous autofocusing.

Coupled with this, the Sony a37 - priced at £530 in the UK and $599 in the US - is also able to offer up to 7fps shooting in high speed shooting mode.