Trending
 

Transcend PhotoBank

Pocket-sized portable storage for your pictures

By Camera storage 

TODO alt text

The PhotoBank joins the growing digital photo storage market, and instantly wins points for keeping things simple. Transcend has taken the functional approach: it has a simple LCD; slots for CompactFlash, SecureDigital, MultiMediaCard, SmartMedia and MemoryStick cards; three large, easy to understand buttons and exceptional navigation.

This is matched with solid and stylish design. Functionally, read/write times from a CF to the drive are a little slow but reliable, although without a screen there is no way to check the images. Back home, the device-to-computer transfer times are pleasingly fast.

It's nice to see such a simple photo storage device, easy to use, solidly built, and only let down by a relatively low battery life of three hours. It's available in either 20GB or 40GB capacities.

If you want more, such as a colour screen, then Transcend also makes the snazzier multimedia Digital Album, which you can use to view your photos as well as listen to your MP3 music collection.