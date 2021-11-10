Business Calendar 2 review

Business Calendar 2 is primarily aimed at business users who need lots of advanced features and customization options. The app has been on the market for a while, and its developers have been continuously building on it and expanding the suite in various directions based on user feedback. Despite the name, it can also work great for individual users outside of any organization. However, it may not be the best choice for those cases due to the sheer volume of options one would never touch.

Business Calendar 2 is primarily aimed at business users who need lots of advanced features and customization options. The app has been on the market for a while, and its developers have been continuously building on it and expanding the suite in various directions based on user feedback. Despite the name, it can also work great for individual users outside of any organization. However, it may not be the best choice for those cases due to the sheer volume of options one would never touch.

Finding a good professional calendar app can be more frustrating than one might imagine. The market is full of different solutions, and while there are lots of apps aimed at individuals with relatively simple needs, the same can’t be said for the business side of things. There are several popular business calendar apps out there, and Business Calendar 2 has carved out a well-deserved name for itself in this niche.

Business Calendar 2 offers various options that can allow you to make the most of your schedule, and it does so in a sleek, intuitive manner that doesn’t take a long time to learn. The interface is smooth and responsive, and the app also enjoys great customer support. Some users might feel a bit intimidated by the number of different options available, but most of them can be explored rather quickly, and you’ll eventually get the hang of which ones you should ignore.

Business Calendar 2 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery (Image credit: Google)

Plans and pricing

The app is offered in a free and premium version. The difference in features is not insignificant, although many of the premium features are aimed at business users or others using the app in large organizations. This includes simultaneous management of multiple events, media attachments, private event invites, priorities, templates, and various advanced customization options. Free users should be able to do just fine without committing to a full purchase.

Keep in mind that the free version also comes with ads, an approach which has been criticized by some users. The ads are not as annoying as in some other popular apps, admittedly, and you can typically get rid of them for a full day by spending less than a minute. Some might find this acceptable in a calendar app, while others might be annoyed by having to watch an ad when they just opened the app to check something quickly.

That said, the premium upgrade is a one-time payment that costs less than $10 (price may vary in some regions), making the upgrade well worth it for serious users. The company doesn’t outright provide pricing details for organizations, though they respond to individual inquiries about that.

Business Calendar 2 may possibly even have too many features for the average user (Image credit: Appgenix Software)

Features

Business Calendar 2 comes with a wide range of features that can help you manage your time in all possible aspects. It offers all standard features for a modern calendar app, including day/week/month/schedule views, and it provides advanced search functionality for digging through large lists of events. You can sync up with Google Tasks, and can easily set up recurring events and corresponding reminders.

Everything can be customized in a lot of detail, including colors, emojis, and even graphics if you upgrade to the premium version. Advanced features like voice input, weather reports, intelligent suggestions and autocomplete, and subtasks, can help you take your time management to the next level. It can take some time to fully explore what Business Calendar 2 has to offer, but it’s well worth it in the long run if you’re serious about your time management.

Business Calendar 2 has an intuitive interface that allows you to color code all of your events (Image credit: Appgenix Software)

Interface and in use

The interface of Business Calendar 2 is intuitive to use and doesn’t leave anything to be desired. Features are arranged in a logical manner, and even though the app comes packed with so much functionality, it doesn’t take a long time to figure out where everything can be found. Once you’ve gotten used to the structure of the app’s interface, navigating through it will be a breeze, and you’ll start to unlock the full potential of the app.

Give yourself some time in the beginning though. The app might feel a bit awkward at first if you’re coming from other popular calendar apps, and it does some things in its own unique way. Once you’ve got the hang of it though, everything will make a lot of sense as you’re moving through the menus.

You can provide feedback for the developers, read useful articles and browse a number of FAQs on Business Calendar 2's support page (Image credit: Appgenix Software)

Support

Business Calendar 2 comes with professional customer support, as you would expect from an app of its class. Free users might have to wait longer to get a response, but that’s to be expected. The knowledge base already offers a lot of information on various topics, and should get you started nicely. It can help you learn the ins and outs of the app’s advanced features, and it’s a good idea to go through those articles if you’re planning to use Business Calendar 2 for your organization. There’s a public support forum as well, which can provide a quick answer to most questions.

The competition

Due to the app’s unique position on the market, it doesn’t have a lot of competition right now. Apps like Google Calendar and Apple Calendar offer many of the same features in a similarly neat package, but they don’t stand up to Business Calendar 2 when it comes to more advanced use cases. Individual users will definitely find plenty of reasons to use simpler alternative apps though.

Final verdict

Business Calendar 2 is aimed at heavy users, and it shows. It takes a while to get used to how the app works, but if you’re serious about getting the most of your time, there is hardly a better option on the market at the moment.

We've also featured the best calendar apps and best time management apps