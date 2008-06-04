Samsung LE23R87BDX review

A top choice for a mid-size TV, with plenty to offer at the price

The Samsung LE23R87BDX sports a brace of HDMIs, rather than the standard issue single input, which is a fast way into anyone's affections.

The Samsung also manages to pack all the other usual AV suspects (including component video and a brace of Scarts) into that compact chassis, making it one of the better connected sets in its class.

Immersive pictures

It's also one of the prettier efforts and once you've factored in a generally impressive picture, you're pretty much sold on the LE23RB7BDX.

Blacks are probably the best in this test, colours are convincingly natural or scorchingly vibrant as required and the high-definition performance is detailed and immersive. A class-leading mid-sized set.