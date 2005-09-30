Philips 32PF7520D

A good showing from Philips, but a few niggling flaws keep it from the prime spot on the podium

Where there's a scrap for well-specified affordable tellies, you know there'll be a Philips.The company maintains its run of pretty sets with this one,but now that the black-frame-and-silver-surround look has become so entrenched, it's hard to get excited about another variation on this theme.

The remote,meanwhile, is the company's regulation sleek and stylish silver job.The menus it commands are a less flashy version of the manufacturer's usual, attractive interface and operate reasonably well,although they might take some getting used to.

The socket selection is a mixed bag.The star is the DVI jack and this is backed up by two Scarts (of which one is RGB-wired),but,as on several previous sets, there are no component video phono inputs.

We're still not quite sure what advantage Philips perceives it's getting from axing this useful socket.And before we get any angry letters from the Netherlands, we know that you can receive component via the supplied adaptor lead.We get it.We also appreciate the fact that the omission of this socket means more of that £1,300 can go on panel quality and processing. It's just irritating.

Still, a scintillating performance would all but erase connectivity grumbles and Pixel Plus is on the spec sheet...

Broadcast pictures reveal the strengths and weaknesses of this set that continue up the scale to high definition feeds.Generally speaking,everything is in place and looks good.Colours are both bold and nuanced,contrast is as good as it's reasonable to expect from LCD and the level of detail is very impressive indeed.

The only thing dragging it down is a conspicuous discomfort with motion.Perhaps it's the processing, perhaps it's the panel,but whatever the reason,slow-ish movement, such as walking,causes noticeable juddering and jumping. It's not a critical fault and will only be apparent to those who are looking for it,but once spotted you'll find it hard to ignore.

Switch to RGB Scart and the colours become more solid,while the detail level moves up several notches.In fact,during relatively static scenes,you could be forgiven for thinking that you're watching a much more expensive set,so precisely are the picture elements picked out.

But again,the 32PF7520 seems to be working so hard at picking out the smallest elements of an image that it seems reluctant to deal with the demands of motion at the same time.The Scrat character's kinetic scenes in Ice Age, for example, really wobble as the rodent darts around his acorn and about the screen.

For the most part,though,it's all very admirable and won't disappoint anyone looking to buy an LCD for this sort of money. The same goes for the audio,where a slight lack of power is easily compensated for by an accurate, well ordered performance that will fit most needs perfectly.All in all, then,a good showing from Philips, but a few niggling flaws keep it from the prime spot on the podium.