TEAC Reference 250

Never mind the size - feel the quality, as the sausage-maker said to the milkmaid. This hi-fi is so cute and classy that we could sit it on our lap and lovingly stroke it in a Blofeld's-cat stylee.

Aside from playing CDs rather well and picking up FM/AM radio, this model also has a digital tuner, which makes it one of a select few. The reception is excellent and sound quality from the real-wood speakers is surprisingly good providing you've kept them away from the wall and removed the grilles.

If you're after a decent-sounding DAB micro system, there isn't much competition.