Aerielle i2i Stream

If you are not fussy on how they feel to the touch then this handy device should suit your wireless music needs

The i2i Stream lets you wirelessly stream music from your laptop to your stereo or headphones and is worth a look for those after an easy-to-use wireless solution.

The two transceivers, which claim CD quality audio, are small and inconspicuous but feel cheaply made. Range is limited to 30 feet, which is sufficient for indoor use, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to seven hours of constant use.

We found it was easy to set up, and sound quality was consistently good over the advertised 30 feet. We did find volume levels dropped when going into another room, however, but this is a small blemish on what is otherwise a good product.