Any.do review

The idea of a task management app may seem trivial, but it isn’t. Any.co helps you set and adhere to your schedule devoutly. It has extensive compatibility, with dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. The app is also easy to use and multi-lingual, making it a great choice for managing and organizing your tasks.

Any.do (opens in new tab) is a freemium task management platform founded in 2011 by a trio of entrepreneurs, Omer Perchik, Yoni Lindenfeld, and Itay Kahana. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, and San Francisco, USA. Before launching Any.do, the three entrepreneurs launched a simpler version of the app for Android named Taskos.

When it launched in November 2011, Any.do was an instant hit. The app reached 500,000 downloads within 30 days and crossed over 7 million users within two years. By 2020, it had over 30 million users, a remarkable number for a task management app.

We sought to see for ourselves why tens of millions of users think Any.do is the best to-do list app.

(Image credit: Any.do)

Any.do: Plans and Pricing

There’s a free version of Any.do that anyone can use. But, it has restricted features preventing users from making the best of the app. You can comfortably use the free version if all you desire is a simple to-do list app. But, if you require advanced features, you’ll need to pay for the premium version.

There’s only one premium plan on Any.do, and you can pay monthly, annually, or semi-annually. The monthly price is $6, the semi-annual price is $27, and the yearly price is $36. You should observe that Any.do offers substantial discounts if you pay semi-annually or yearly in one stretch.

You can request a refund up to 48 hours after paying for a premium plan. This money-back guarantee period is much shorter than what many rival products offer (e.g., 15 days or 30 days).

(Image credit: Any.do)

Any.do: Features

Signing up on Any.do is easy. Just head to the official website and locate the sign-up form. You can sign up directly with your email (opens in new tab) or your Facebook, Google, or Apple ID accounts. Choosing the latter options makes the sign-up process faster.

After signing up, the first feature to get familiar with is creating tasks. There’s a create a task button that’s clearly visible on the dashboard. Click it and type in any task you want. After creating a task, there are many more things you can do with it. You can set a reminder so that the app will alert you to complete the task as when due. You can also add a group of subtasks attached to a specific task.

Likewise, you can add comments to clarify every task. You can also group each task under specific categories, and this feature comes in handy when you have multiple tasks and want to sort them out.

One excellent feature we observed in Any.do is collaboration (opens in new tab). You can invite other Any.do users to work on tasks as one team. For example, other users can add comments to tasks that you create to help you understand them better. You can also act as an administrator and create and assign tasks to specific users. This aspect of the app is valuable for workplace teams that want to foster collaboration.

(Image credit: Any.do)

Another remarkable thing about Any.do is that it has integrations with over 3,000 apps. It even integrates with rival task management apps like Todoist (opens in new tab) and Microsoft To Do (opens in new tab). For example, you can exchange tasks between Todoist and Any.do.

Any.do: Interface and use

Using Any.do is pretty straightforward. The platform has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to go back and forth between different features. But, there’s a steep learning curve if you want to use the app’s advanced features. For example, managing multiple integrations with third-party apps on Any.do can be challenging.

Any.do: Customer support

If you encounter any difficulties when using Any.do, you can seek help from the official Knowledge Base, which contains extensive user guides, video tutorials, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) concerning the app.

Otherwise, you can contact the company through a form on its official website and expect an email response within 24 to 48 hours. There’s no live chat or telephone support, which we consider a drawback.

Any.do: The competition

Any.do’s main competitors include Todoist, TickTick (opens in new tab), and Habitica (opens in new tab). Any.do offers much more features than these competitors, mainly with its external integrations.

Any.do: Final verdict

If you want an effective task management app for personal or workplace use, then Any.do is an excellent choice. It’s easy to use, multi-lingual and fosters collaboration. Though, there are some disadvantages to the app, such as its weak customer support.

We've featured the best note-taking apps.