This button is my new favorite electric car feature

It sits there tantalizingly, its fluorescent yellow hue demands your eyes' attention.

I can't help but notice it peering out from the bottom right corner of the steering wheel.

It wants to be pressed. I want to press it, no, I need to press it. And press it I do, and boy did I enjoy what happened next.

EV enjoyment

(Image credit: TechRadar / John McCann)

I'm driving the new Genesis GV60 near the Goodwood Circuit near Chichester, UK, and it's an electric car I've been keen to get the behind the wheel of after reading our first drive impressions.

The Genesis is built on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 - both of which I have driven - so it was interesting to see how the more premium packaging of the GV60 stacked up.

There's a mix of premium finishes, such as the seats and some of the materials used in the cabin, along with a flourish of fun. The crystal ball-like gear selector which rotates on its axis when you switch the car on is an unnecessary, yet smile-inducing feature.

More cars need a rotating crystal ball 🔮 #GenesisGV60 pic.twitter.com/PJPSoKxsp3May 24, 2022 See more

On the road, the GV60 feels light and nimble, encouraging you to flick it round corners with enough pick-up in acceleration to push your way out.

One minor niggle is rear visibility, with a spoiler splicing through the rear window and leaving a think bar and thus a blind spot area when you check your mirror.

It doesn't get too in the way when the terrain is flat, but on undulating routes you do, at times, lose sight of what's behind you.

But I can live with that, and there's something which is commanding much more of my attention…

The button

I'm something of a compulsive button pusher. If I see a button, I have an often uncontrollable urge to push it. Sometimes it works out well for me, at other times less so. Thankfully, in the case of the GV60, the outcome was positive.

Press the boost button and you'll be delivered ten seconds of improved performance as the GV60 unleashes its full 483bhp. Just pressing the button I could feel the car begin to tug, almost like a leashed dog begging you to set it free. So I obliged and put my foot down.

While the GV60 isn't a Lamborghini or Ferrari, the Boost mode can still deliver a punch, with my head buried into the headrest. As noted in our Genesis GV60 first drive article; "the boost is nothing short of astonishing." Adding to the experience is a warp-speed animation on the digital cluster display - it's a playful addition which makes things even more fun.

The resulting acceleration puts a smile on your face and can see you hit triple digit speeds within the 10 second Boost period. With the GV60 being a fully electric car, the 10 second limit on Boost means you can be kinder on the battery (and thus your range). It's not a mode you'll forget to switch off until it's too late and your range has nosedived.

(Image credit: TechRadar / John McCann)

Another nice feature are the adaptive front seats, which squeeze your sides as you hit faster speeds. It's like you're getting a little cuddle, but it also gives the ride a sportier feel as it mimics the support of a racing seat, preventing you from moving around the cabin too much as you barrel into corners.

Day-to-day, there are very few practical applications for Boost. The GV60 is surprisingly sprightly in its standard driving mode, with enough acceleration for most driving instances - but while Boost may not be frequently required, it's a pleasing addition if you happen upon an empty stretch of tarmac.

It's a little like the DRS systems found on F1 cars, which allows drivers to open the rear wing of their cars at limited points around a track, giving them a temporary speed boost. It's not a mode that's constantly used, or even required, but it's there when you need it, or just want to have a bit of fun. And it’s a trend I would love to see catch on.