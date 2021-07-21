Zoom is launching an app store and standalone events

In an effort to further expand the scope of its video conferencing software, Zoom has announced the general availability of Zoom Apps and Zoom Events.

While the Zoom App Marketplace already has more than 1,500 third-party integrations, Zoom Apps expands these offerings by seamlessly embedding third-party apps within Zoom Meetings to enhance collaboration, productivity and even entertainment for hybrid workers.

Over 50 Zoom Apps are now available from categories such as whiteboarding, project management and note-taking though developers are in the process of adding even more applications to the service.

Some of the standout apps currently available include Asana to help users create in-meeting action items, Dot Collector which enables real-time feedback and polling, Dropbox Spaces for online collaboration and SurveyMonkey Enterprise for surveys and polls.

Zoom Events

Zoom Events is now generally available and the virtual event platform enables both large and small businesses to manage and host back-to-back event sessions from sales summits, customer events, trade shows and internal events.

The new platform also features event hubs, dedicated corporate virtual event spaces, customizable registration and networking through a chat-enabled virtual event lobby. Those interested in Zoom Events will be able to check out the platform for themselves as Zoom will host its annual Zoomtopia user conference as well as its Zoom Academy professional development event for educators on it later this year.

Although Zoom Events for businesses is now generally available, Zoom's consumer-focused Zoom Events solution OnZoom will remain in beta and it will serve as a place where SMBs and entrepreneurs can host and publish events.

Founder and CEO of Zoom, Eric S. Yuan explained how Zoom Apps and Zoom Events can both help facilitate hybrid work in a press release, saying;

“I’m thrilled to see our platform vision expand through Zoom Apps and Zoom Events, as the world embraces hybrid work, empowering the workforce today and into the future,” said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom. “These innovations will enhance the ways in which we connect and collaborate with our colleagues, clients, friends, family members, and others, improving productivity and collaboration while maintaining elements of fun and well-being.”