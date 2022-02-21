You won't want to miss this Bose noise-cancelling headphones deal

If you're after a new pair of headphones then you could be in luck, as the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are back down to their lowest price on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones only launched in September 2021, but you can already score a solid discount and pick up a pair from Amazon US for just $279 (saving you $50). If you live in the UK you can instead grab the QuietComfort 45s at Amazon UK for £279 - but remember to apply the £20-off voucher

This discount was last seen during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales period, and it's the cheapest we've seen the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones sell for. If you're after a new pair of cans, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are a rock-solid pair of cans that deliver excellent noise cancellation with a lightweight, comfortable design that will help you stay immersed in your music for hours at a time.

If you want to block out the world then these could be the best noise-cancelling headphones for you - though there are a few downsides to be aware of.

For one, the battery life is good but not great. The 25 hours of playback offered by the Bose QuietComfort 45s is solid, but not as strong as similarly-priced competitors like the best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4.

Additionally, these aren't the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested. While we were fans of their neutral presentation (it doesn't lean too heavily towards either the bass or the higher tones) the clarity was a little lackluster compared to some options out there. That said, the offers at Amazon do sweeten the deal.

If you are looking for a new pair of headphones and want supreme comfort and powerful noise cancellation above all else, then this deal at Amazon in the US and UK is one you'll want to take advantage of while you can.

