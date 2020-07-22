You might want to buy Rocket League on Steam before it’s too late – here’s why

Rocket League will be flying onto the Epic Games Store this summer, as part of a new update that will also make the game free-to-play. However, it will also be leaving Steam permanently in the process.

Developer Psyonix announced the news on its blog, which outlined how the popular pseudo sports title will become an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The game will feature cross-platform play, and anyone who already owns Rocket League on Steam will still benefit from full support for future updates and features.

Once Rocket League powers its way onto the Epic Games Store, though, new players will no longer be able to download the Steam version. If you’re still not a fan of Epic Games’ storefront, now might be a good opportunity to snag the game on your preferred platform before it’s gone forever.

To sweeten the deal, those who play Rocket League online before it becomes a free-to-play title will be rewarded with Legacy status. This grants players all the previous Rocket League-branded DLC that has been released and an “Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League.

You’ll also get over 200 common items that will be upgraded to legacy quality, a Golden Cosmos Boost, Dieci-Oro Wheels and a Huntress Player Banner. Legacy rewards will be granted once the free-to-play version launches.

Car goals

With the move to free-to-play, Rocket League’s phenomenal success is unlikely to be hampered by the exclusivity deal (Epic Games bought out Psyonix earlier this year), particularly as cross-platform play and progression will keep existing players connected.

If you still haven't given Rocket League a test drive, the game is available on Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It's also part of Xbox Game Pass.