12 Deals of Christmas: You can pick up an Apple Watch Sport for under £200 right now

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a smartwatch to match your new iPhone 7 but you’ve been hesitant to pay the significant Apple price tag, you might be interested in Argos’ current Apple Watch sale.

As part of its post-Christmas sales, Argos has dropped up to £60 off its Apple Sport watches, bringing some models down to just £199 from £259.

The watches that have been brought down to under £200 come in a range of colors, but they’re the Sport models that feature the smaller 38mm screen and woven straps – great news for anyone with a more petite wrist.

There are discounts of £50 on Sport watches with the larger 42mm screen too, though, bringing prices on these models down to £249 from £299.

Right place, right time

It’s absolutely worth pointing out that this isn’t the newest iteration of the Apple Watch – that would be the much-improved Series 2 – so if you’re looking for the most up-to-date Apple product this isn’t for you.

If, however, you’re just looking to dip your toes into Apple’s wearable offerings for a reasonable price this might be the perfect opportunity.

