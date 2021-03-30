You can now control Zoom calls via a smart ring

When Genki first released its Wave Ring in January of last year, the smart ring was aimed at users in the music industry that wanted to improve their productivity by using a gesture-based MIDI controller.

Now though, the company has released a new device called the Genki Wave for Work that allows users to control Zoom and other video conferencing software as well as apps on their PC or Mac by just pressing a button on the smart ring.

While the name may have changed, the Genki Wave Ring and Genki Wave for Work use the exact same hardware. The smart ring features three buttons on the top as well as a small LED display that provides users with feedback on their gestures.

The small LED display on Genki's smart ring can also show you which app you're currently controlling on your computer with a chat bubble icon for messaging apps and a Gmail logo for email among other icons.

To get started using the Genki Wave for Work on your computer, you'll first need to download the Wave for Work app from the company's website. Once installed, the app will show you what each of the three buttons as well as the rotation gesture do.

The Wave for Work app natively supports Zoom, Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Keynote, Spotify, Photoshop and several other programs. However, there are also video call, presentation and music modes that users can switch to in order to control all of the different apps on their computers. There is even a custom mode that can be configured anyway you like. To switch modes directly from the smart ring itself, users can hold either the up or down button on the Genki Wave for Work.

The Genki Wave for Work lasts eight hours on a full charge and the device has an operating range of up to 10 meters (32ft). It's also adjustable and fits fingers of all sizes.

While the Genki Wave for Work will soon cost $149, the company is currently running a launch promotion where you can pick one up for just $99.

