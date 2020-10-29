You can get two years extra VPN use free with NordVPN's eye-catching cyber deal

NordVPN is well known for a lot of reasons: its omnipresent advertising on podcasts and YouTube, sponsoring EPL soccer champions Liverpool and, frankly, having one of the greatest VPN products on the market.

And right now you can add 'fantastic VPN deals' to that list. For the length of November - taking in Black Friday and beyond - NordVPN is giving subscribers to its two-year plan the chance to get a free added extra.

Subscribe to that already great value NordVPN plan now, and after payment you'll be given a lucky dip free gift. Entirely at random (we're told) Nord will lump an extra one month, one year or two years on to your service. So that means you have the opportunity to get 48 months of VPN use for the price of 24.

But whichever way you look at it, there's a freebie for everybody - and of course the satisfaction and peace of mind that you'll have access to one of the planet's best VPNs.

NordVPN | 24 months | Extra one month, one year or two years FREE | $3.71 per month

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It's also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogues in our tests, too. View Deal

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months - plus that extra month, year or two years.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top 3, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCooper to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

